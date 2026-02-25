Tonto Dikeh has continued to celebrate her son King Andre's 10th birthday celebration days after throwing him a lavish party

A video which recently surfaced online captured the moment the Nollywood actress purchased a duplex valued at N350m as birthday gift for her son

The actress' expensive gift for the birthday celebrant has since captured attention online as many shared diverse opinions

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has caused a stir online with her expensive acquisition for her son, King Andre, for his 10th birthday.

Recall that Tonto and her former husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill teamed up to throw a lavish party for their son in Abuja. Fun videos from the event went viral, with a clip of the actress and her husband hugging, stirring reactions.

Tonto Dikeh gifts her son King Andre a duplex to mark his 10th birthday. Credit: tontolet

Tonto Dikeh gifts son a duplex

A few days after the event, a video surfaced on social media showing the moment the actress stormed the office of a real estate firm in Abuja.

A short clip captured the moment Tonto expressed interest in a semi-detached duplex, which she said she wanted to buy for her son.

According to reports, the 4-bedroom semi-detached duplex which the actress gifted her son is valued at ₦350,000,000 (Three Hundred and Fifty Million Naira).

The video was shared by a blog Abuja Pr, which also stirred a reaction from Tonto Dikeh, who expressed appreciation for the post.

"Thank you my darling," the actress wrote in the comment section, confirming the reports.

The video showing the moment Tonto Dikeh bought a duplex for her son as birthday gift is below:

A screenshot of Tonto Dikeh's reaction to the report is below:

Tonto Dikeh reacts to post about her duplex gift to her son King Andre. Credit: tontolet

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh gifts son a duplex

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Tonto Dikeh's birthday gift to her son, read the comments below:

Olapo Omowunmi said:

"Congratulations, but me nobody feet pressure me,hmmmm."

Miracle Mia reacted:

"Ss a woman try to get ur own money. E get why!! Congratulations my dear King Andre."

Henrietta Ibeanu Iyare commented:

"Biko!!!I need an answer ... God please who am I to you?"

Kate Tion wrote:

"Where are the noise makers saying she reconciled with the boy’s dad because she is tired of taking responsibility, because person repent no mean say na sapa ooo Yeye."

Edoreh Vwede Esharedede commented:

"She don start oh, later she go say na Churchill give the boy and at last she go say na aúdîo o."

Itz Grace Oscar said: ·

"Congratulations son. She don challenge the father. Let wait for his own gift."

