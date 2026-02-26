Pastor Tolu Odukoya has shared her opinion about marriage and divorce in a video from a recent podcast

The cleric, who also shared her take on divorce, stated that she doesn't believe marriage is for everyone

Her stance about marriage, however, didn't go down well with many, who shared contrary opinions

Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church and daughter of late clerics Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, has shared her stance on marriage and against divorce.

Speaking on the Archives of Becoming podcast, Pastor Tolu, who described marriage as a beautiful union, however, said people have been doing it the wrong way.

"People might be good but they might not be good for you, I don't think anybody is bad but we are called to different destinies, to different places, I think a lot of marriages the foundation is wrong, they were probably never meant to get married in the first place, we need to go back to the core and foundation," she said.

She described marriage as God's design for selfless partnership rather than control. She also likened divorce to a profound loss, urging churches to teach forgiveness and compatibility to prevent failures.

"Marriage is not easy because it is to show the world what God's love is, it is hard work, it needs God. I am not for divorce, even though I am divorced, I don't think it is God's idea, I think if marriage can be fixed, let's fix it but if it's physical abuse, no," she said.

Pastor Tolu Odukoya speaks on remarrying

When asked about plans to remarry, Pastor Tolu stated that while it's God's idea for anyone not to be alone, she, however, doesn't believe marriage is for everyone.

"I can't come and say it's God's idea to remarry, but I know it's God's idea for us not to be alone, but I do also believe that marriage is not for everybody. If you say you want to marry as a man, you must be ready to die, some men don't want to die, if you understand what marriage demands from you and say I can love you selflessly then marry, but if you are a selfish person, what are you looking for in marriage, it can never work," she said.

In 2025, Legit.ng reported that Tolu Odukoya confirmed the end of her marriage in a video that has gone viral on social media. She revealed that she and her now-ex-husband had been separated since 2021.

Reactions trail Pastor Tolu Odukoya's comment

Her stance on marriage and divorce has sparked reactions on social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

ceoguts said:

"Comot that pastor for her name! Its now a business! Once yur father has a business idea of starting a church in Nigeria, Auto, the wife becomes a Pastor, When he dies, auto the children bcome senior pastors."

takeeyz commented:

"And this lady calls herself a pastor shaaa."

DaVine95234565 reacted:

"Marriage is for everyone. What separates the two is character."

