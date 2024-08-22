Singer Dammy Krane, in a recent update, revealed he has been arrested by the police in a post that has gone viral

Dammy Krane, who linked his arrest to his colleague and superstar Davido, also shared details about his arrest

Dammy Krane's arrest has since stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens applauding Davido for finally taking action against the singer

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane, whose real name is Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, has revealed he has been arrested over his alleged defamation against music star David Adeleke Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that during Davido's traditional wedding, Dammy had accused the DMW boss of murder, adding that he chose to marry Chioma because she caught him cheating.

Dammy Krane claims Davido teamed up with people to dig up a case against him. Credit: @dammykrane @davido

Source: Instagram

Dammy Krane's claims spurred an immediate response from Davido’s lawyer, who gave the singer 24 hours to retract his offensive publications against the Unavailable crooner on his social media handles. He was also ordered to refrain from further defamatory statements against the singer or risk legal action.

Amid the lawsuit, Dammy Krane further alleged that he was a witness to what Davido did to the late Tagbo.

Dammy Krane cries out after arrest

The singer, in a statement posted on his social media timeline, called on netizens to hold Davido responsible if anything happens to him.

According to him, the music star had paid people to arrest him as he claimed that they wrote a petition accusing him of flutter wave and crypto scams to arrest him.

He pointed out how what they did to Mohbad was happening to him as he called for justice.

See a post of Dammy Krane confirming his arrest below:

See a post of Dammy Krane calling on Nigerians to hold Davido's responsible below:

Below is another post by the singer about his arrest

Nigerians react to Dammy Krane's arrest

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

aprilsucre:

"Thumbs up to the new legal team.. make them use am do escape goat."

sasha_itota

"Hope no one comes out and start shouting rich oppressing the poor, this guy has been constantly defaming Davido, when when his child died, he still came out to insult David."

the_odogwu_nwanyi

"He has endured enough from this Dammy guy."

ofure_gurl

"OBO with good heart go still forgive am! Person wey suppose carry 2 bedroom for kirikiri"

billonairesandcelebritieslife:

"It is long overdue."

Davido threatens Dammy Krane for mocking him

In other news, Davido reacted to Dammy Krane's post in which he taunted him with his crying video.

Dammy Krane had been on the neck of the 'Aye' crooner for a while, claiming OBO owed him money.

In his response, Davido warned him to go peacefully if he didn't want any issues with him, and he also promised to show him he had the final say.

Source: Legit.ng