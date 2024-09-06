A video has captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla who is in Tanzania is having a good time with her in-law to be

In the recording, she was sitting down with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone

The influencer also took out time to hype a little girl, who was dancing to Juma Jux's song that was playing

Priscilla, actress Iyabo Ojo's only daughter, has shown how she is enjoying in her boyfriend's country after departing Nigeria.

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla and her Tanzania lover had left Nigeria, and the video of the kind of welcome m she received abroad trended on social media.

In the video making the rounds, the young entrepreneur was seen in a living room that reportedly belongs to Juma Jux's sister.

She sat on the sofa with a teenage boy, and they were busy checking something on the phone.

Priscilla hails little girl

In the recording, a little girl was seen dancing to one of the hit songs sang by her uncle, Juma Jux.

At a point, Priscilla was heard hailing her while she was dancing.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo had teased fans with a video of how her daughter was welcomed in Tanzania. She thanked the country for accepting her daughter and said that she missed her and her lover.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Priscilla's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans yo the video of Priscilla enjoying in her lover's country. Here are some of the comments below:

"The TV big and bright pass some people future, God abeg o."

"I don see one major hater for hospital bed dey collect drip."

"Ameebo please continue giving us hot hot, chaiiiii, love is sweet ooo, when money enter love is sweeter."

"What is auto Bola doing here again?"

"Amebo the enemies neck breaker. Continue to press necks."

"You too stop posting ur Life now And Enjoy ur new family Ahaaa."

"Lovely. Améébó fun won ni pressure."

"As it should be."

"Priscy baby omore oya continue dey press their neck, suffocate dem o jare.'

"Beautiful."

Lady blasts Iyabo Ojo over Priscilla's display

Meanwhile, earlier reported that a lady known as Ogbeide had blasted the actress for allowing her daughter to use her mouth to collect cake from her lover.

Priscilla had exchanged cake mouth-to-mouth with Juma Jux while he was celebrating his birthday.

The lady said Priscilla was not married but was only engaged to Juma Jux, so such should not be allowed.

