Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has seemingly confirmed Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s engagement to her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux.

Just recently, the 23-year-old raised questions from fans after she posted a romantic video of herself and the Tanzanian singer rocking matching Nigerian traditional outfits in what looked like a pre-wedding shoot.

After Priscy’s video was posted, many Nigerians started to wonder if she was truly engaged to Juma Jux or not. Well, her mother’s friend and colleague, Mercy Aigbe, seems to have shared more insight.

Iyabo Ojo reacts as Mercy Aigbe confirms Priscilla's engagement. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @its.priscy

On her official Instagram page, Mercy Aigbe reposted the romantic photo of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter with her man and accompanied it with a caption where she seemingly confirmed that they were engaged.

According to the movie star, her baby is taken. Not stopping there, she went on to congratulate Priscilla, Jux and Iyabo Ojo.

She wrote:

“Yeah!!!! My Baby is Taken 😍😍😍😍😍😍

Congratulations my love @its.priscy , our inlaw @juma_jux we welcome you with open arms and love, we no dey joke with our daughter oh😁… but we trust you 😍❤️

May you both continue to flourish in unlimited peace, joy, laughter and blessings!!!

@iyaboojofespris congratulations Ore, you have done well and i am proud of you!”

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s post

After Mercy Aigbe shared a post to congratulate Priscilla and her Tanzanian boyfriend, Iyabo Ojo took to the comment section to react.

The ‘mother of the bride’ did not shut down any engagement claims and even seemed to support the news. In Yoruba, she referred to Mercy Aigbe as a friend of the bride. In her words:

“Ore iya iyawo loading ❤️.”

See her post below:

Fans react as Mercy Aigbe confirms Priscy’s engagement

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians who reacted to what Mercy Aigbe had to say about Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s engagement. Read some of them below:

officialtoyinadewale:

“Congratulations Dearies 🎊 ❤️.”

real_layinka_fitila_:

“If you are genuinely happy for them gather here ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥 I’m so happy. Queen mother eku orire ma❤️.”

phytobyte:

“Wow! This guy is actually a big artist in Tanzania, I listen to his singles a lot. Congratulations to Iyabo Ojo family, I remember when she said she wanted her daughter to marry earlier. I'm so happy for them. Congratulations Jux and Priscy.”

beckysweetzhairs:

“I love how she started early ❤️always her mother's wish. Congratulations dear. Your home is blessed 🙏.”

Eazirf17:

“All of you just deh use 2024 do engagement,una wan born for same time 😂.”

Shebabyshebaby:

“Congratulations my Sugar ❤️.”

Realolopele1:

“Iyabo is a successful woman, this is a great achievement for her, a woman with lion heart ♥️. Congratulations to you all.”

Iyabo Ojo parties With Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reports that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

