Online critic Naijashimadun has also reacted to Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's engagement to Tanzanian singer Jux

Naijashimadun asked a series of questions about Priscilla's wedding arrangement, which Iyabo Ojo responded to

The social media critic also asked if Priscilla and her lover would be residing in Nigeria or relocating to Tanzania

Outspoken content creator and critic Emmanuel Philip, popularly known as Naijashimadun, has congratulated Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo on the engagement of her daughter Priscilla with her Tanzanian lover Jux.

Recall that controversies have trailed Prisiclla's engagement with Jux, with some curious netizens asking compelling questions.

Naijashimadun congratulates Iyabo Ojo on Prisicilla's wedding. Credit: @naijashimadun @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Naijashimadun raises questions about Priscilla's wedding

The social media critic asked if Priscilla and her man would stay in Lagos or relocate to Tanzania after their wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Naijashimadu queried Iyabo on where and when the wedding will take place.

He also asked Iyabo about the wedding plans and urged her to include online in-laws in the preparations.

Watch video below:

Iyabo Ojo replies Naijashimadun

The actress, who appreciated the critic's support, revealed she would keep him informed about the wedding plans in due time.

She wrote in his comment section,

"Thank you, Baba Egbe! I warmly accept your message. Please know that Priscy is aware and deeply grateful for the love and support from her wonderful SM extended family. Thank you again for your kindness! Rest assured that you will be kept informed of any updates in due time. And, of course, ' Baba Egbe, baba Iyawo' is loading!"

See other reactions to Naijashimadu's video

folukedaramolasalako

"All join baba egbe congratulations is in order naa ni."

eni_austin999:

"Baba egbe when you self go do marriage like this."

itunuoluwaitco:

"The way Baba Egbe asked questions eeehhh I dey like am."

mcvellis:

"No be lie, you noticed this movement first Baba Egbe."

Iyabo Ojo parties with Priscy and Jux

The Nigerian actress and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a lovely time during their recent outing.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

"Abi shey God gave us countdown to marry n they didn’t tell me?" a netizen queried.

Source: Legit.ng