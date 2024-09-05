Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s presence in Tanzania has made headline news in the East African country

The 23-year-old influencer was captured on video as she landed at the airport in Tanzania as fans welcomed her and her boyfriend, Juma Jux

Priscilla Ojo’s presence in the country also made headline news as journalists gathered to talk to the couple

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s presence in Tanzania with her boyfriend, Juma Jux, has made news headlines in the East African country.

Recall that on September 4, 2024, Priscy was captured at the airport rocking her boyfriend’s shirt just before the flight. According to her, she was travelling home.

Nigerians react as Priscilla Ojo makes news headlines in Tanzania. Photos: @its.priscy, @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

In a new development, videos have made the rounds showing the moment Priscy and Juma touched down at the airport in Tanzania.

A crowd of women gathered to welcome the 23-year-old influencer and her man. They presented her with a heart-shaped garland made of red roses and other gifts.

Journalists and news crew members were also spotted at the airport as they clamoured to speak with Priscilla Ojo. See the videos below:

Fans react to Priscy making news headlines in Tanzania

Video snippets from Priscilla Ojo making the news in Tanzania made the rounds on social media, and fans reacted to the development. Read some of their comments below:

oluwafumbi7345:

“Chai dis dey sweet me congratulations queen mother 🥰.”

bolapointone_stitches:

“Abeg when you're big , you're big ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Happy for you.”

abimbsonjedidahfabrics:

“I'm happy for her,her joy shall be permanent ❤️❤️.”

joromi_beautyglow:

“This one sweet my Belle am jealous 😫🥰🥰🥰 I love you both.”

Beekay_dudu:

“I don watch their videos tire, so tay I dey dream about am😂😍.”

queenfiisah:

“JP here to stay 📌.”

beaut_y821:

“#Jplovers pressing necks😂, Haters no go drink water drop cup.”

Yetundetaiwoshodunke:

“Den go soon talk say Amebo na iyabo ojo😂😍keep giving us update we deh gbadun am.”

triplehoney3:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ love in the air.”

pamachi_fashion_design_45:

“Sleeplessness night for vdm.”

Mercy Aigbe confirms Priscy's engagement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Mercy Aigbe seemingly confirmed Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s engagement to her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux.

Her mother’s friend and colleague, Mercy Aigbe, shared more insight on the relationship on her Instagram page.

Iyabo Ojo also commented on Mercy Aigbe's post, and fans reacted to what she said.

Source: Legit.ng