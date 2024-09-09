The love story currently being written by Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, has entered another page

Days after arriving in Dar es Salaam, a clip of Priscilla spending the weekend with Juma Jux's mum has gone viral

In the trending clip, Juma's mum was seen giving Priscilla a tour of different Tanzanian dishes while later introducing her to other members of her fiance's family

The budding love story between Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has been one of the biggest news of the last few days. New chapters are being written about them by the minute.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Priscilla left Nigeria and returned to Tanzania with Juma Jux after shutting down the Nigerian social media space for days.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla finally meets her mother-in-law and spends the weekend with her. Photo credit: @its_priscy/@juma_jux

A new clip from Tanzania emerged online, showing when Priscilla finally met her prospective mother-in-law.

Priscilla spends the weekend with Juma's mum

In the trending clip, Priscilla is seen spending the weekend with Juma Jux's mum. One of the highlights is when Juma's mum and Priscilla are seen dancing together.

Also, in the clip, Juma's mum gives Priscilla a tour of the Tanzanian dishes that her fiance loves.

She also introduced Priscilla to other members of her lover's family.

Watch the trending clip below:

Nigerians react as Priscilla meets Juma's mum

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:

@_tuoyotosan:

"She’s so in love lol so happy for her."

@Ola_Lekan09:

"Abeg who be that girl wey get big yansh?? I no sabi the colour of her gown."

@BAMIDELE334:

"Wow! this beautiful money good jor."

@Tonyjay:

"So just like that, this girl no marry Nigerian."

@_stfuhoodz:

"Make VDM see am first."

@messithelastdon:

"Is that girl dancing behind the family friend. Just asking for someone’s mental health."

@KINDLOVE01:

"Omo see that girl yansh haa."

@OOmogbadebo:

"Who be dat light skin babe with curve?"

@adedaniel2021:

"This her sister in law bad ooo chai."

Iyabo Ojo parties with Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

