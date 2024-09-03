Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla's engagement to her Tanzanian lover, Jux, has continued to trend

The union between Priscilla and the Tanzanian singer has, however, stirred different controversies

While many are still in doubt about whether their engagement was genuine, some inquisitive netizens asked questions about Jux's family

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has continued to make headlines following the arrival of her Tanzanian boyfriend, Jux, in Nigeria.

Barely a few days after Jux landed in the country, news of his engagement with Priscilla surfaced online as Nollywood stars Mercy Aigbe and Omoborty confirmed it was true.

However, Priscilla and the Jamaican singer's engagement has been trailed by controversies.

While some social media users are still unsure if the union was real, others are asking why none of Jux's family members have been spotted in videos that have emerged online.

Some netizens also compared Jux and Priscialla's union to that of late singer Mohbad and Wunmi's union, which has stirred up controversies since the former Marlian signee's demise.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from inquisitive netizens about Priscilla and Jux's union, read them below:

yinkus_iyaibeji_international:

"Where is the guy family ? Sepeteri kidnapped this guy for her daughter the guy needs family support they going to turn him to Mohbad he needs help anyone know family before they take all his money,:

olaoluwaprincess:

"Fake life fake life. Where is his family. Na by fire by force then want to hook him down.just dey look for someone else to k.....I...l...l..like mohbad..hunnnnn run 🏃‍♂️ oo."

_nishaccessoriesceo1:

"Incase una wan cry I dey sell bucket o I love love."

leumax_official:

"Vdm how far....bring ring light ooo."

indianwaka30

"I hope haters can believe."

funklish:

"Na by today...another person husband nko...na u hook him.....eleribuuu omo."

Iyabo Ojo hangs out with Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, the Yoruba actress and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

The video, however, stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens making bold claims.

