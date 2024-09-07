Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla was welcomed warmly into her new Tanzanian family after she left with her boo Juma Jux

In a fresh post, she gave an update about her state of mind, silencing those who have slammed her from the outset of her relationship

A fan of Priscilla Ojo's, Moyinoluwa, shared her take on her new relationship in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and Juma Jux, a Tanzanian music star, are in love and are not ready to hide their feelings for each other.

The duo broke the internet with a video of them rocking traditional attires, while fans speculated that they were already traditionally hitched.

On arrival with her boo in Tanzania, her new family threw her a lavish party in their traditional way, which sparked online speculations.

Priscilla seemed to have had such an amazing time, as she was smiling and dancing with her in-laws.

She shared a picture of herself looking stunning in a mesh two-piece outfit. In another slide, she announced that she was happier than ever in her new life's journey.

A woman, in a previous report by Legit.ng, made headlines after she shared her observations about Priscilla Ojo's relationship with her new Tanzanian boo.

"Happiness is all that matters" - Priscilla Ojo's fan

During a private chat with Legit.ng, one of Priscilla Ojo's fans, Moyinoluwa, shared how he feels about her relationship with her Tanzanian lover.

"Her happiness matters more than social media family members o. The young lady decided to go for what makes her happy. I see no reason for the online family members negative vibes. Some even said she left Enioluwa, whereas they both said they were besties😁. I wish the young lady nothing but the best and I also believe her mama is there to guide her right."

Reactions to Priscilla Ojo's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed Priscilla's post below:

@zumaudako:

"Mrs Jux, tunaomba mtoto wifi."

@fabuluxfashion.ng:

"Most talked about girl right now😂 enjoy your life."

@layoleoyatogun:

"Your happiness is forever my baby."

@ammba_hair:

"Wow, that outfit is stunning on you."

@olajumokeamokeodo:

"Beautiful Priscilla."

@kolgate_tz:

"Priscy deserve respect."

@o_seyi28:

"You rock Princess. Never dim your smile. You've made us all know Tanzania within days. God bless you and Jux."

Iyabo Ojo misses daughter & Tanzania boo

Meanwhile, actress Iyabo Ojo has stated how she felt after her daughter and boyfriend left Nigeria for Tanzania.

Priscilla and her lover left Nigeria and returned to Tanzania after their engagement in Nigeria.

Sharing a lovely video of how they were welcomed in Tanzania, she thanked a few people and said she missed them.

