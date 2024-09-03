The Nigerian social media space has been in a chokehold since reports about Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and her Tanzanian lover went viral

A recent clip of the lovers stepping out on a dinner date in Lagos together has gone viral as the couple continue to flaunt their love

In another clip, shared on social media by Priscilla's boyfriend, Juma Jux, he was seen showing off the different gifts given to him by Iyabo Ojo's daughter

A video of lifestyle content creator Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, stepping out together for dinner in one of Lagos' high-end restaurants has gone viral.

The love story between Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has been one of the biggest stories online over the last few days.

Clips of Priscilla and Juma Jux going out on dinner dates in Lagos go viral. Photo credit: @its.priscy/@juma_jux

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Iyabo Ojo welcomed Juma Jux into her home with much fanfare. We also disclosed that the young couple are officially engaged.

However, a recent video of Priscilla and Juma Jux stepping out together for a dinner date in Lagos has caught the attention of many netizens.

Juma shows off the gift Priscilla gave him

In one of the trending clips, Juma showed off some of the gifts his Nigerian lover gave him.

Hours after Juma flaunted the gift Priscilla gave him, he was spotted at a club with his Nigerian lover after they stepped out for a dinner date.

Watch the viral clips below:

See video of Juma flaunting the gifts Priscilla gave him:

Reactions trail video of Priscilla and Juma Jux

Here are some of the comments below:

Iyabo Ojo parties with Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

