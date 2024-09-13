Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo spurred reactions online as she celebrated her daughter Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux

Priscilla and her fiancee turned heads online after a video showed them dancing to the man’s latest single

The Nollywod star, in a moment of excitement, shared the viral footage as she went on to talk about their wedding date

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has expressed her delight over her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux.

This came after Priscilla Ojo and her man were seen in a viral video dancing to Juma Jux’s recent song “Ololufe”.

Iyabo Ojo gushed over Priscilla Ojo and her fiancé, Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juma Jux had charmed hearts with his love song for his girlfriend, Priscilla.

Juma shared the music video for the song with his fiancée in a joint post. In the video, the couple is seen dancing in the marketplace.

In his caption, Juma mentioned that he created the music for them to enjoy together. He introduced her as his Olulufe and revealed that he had created a song for couples to hop on.

Iyabo reposted the video on her Instagram page and prayed that their happiness would continue forever, teasing their wedding in 2025.

She wrote:

“May your happiness be everlasting, love lives here @its.priscy & @juma_jux.”

See her post below:

Iyabo Ojo spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled them below:

officialtoyinadewale:

"May there happiness be everlasting Ijmn, I celebrate and rejoice with you Abiamo Tooto Iysexy."

ayo_classical:

"The chemistry exudes positivity, I wish them a lifetime of love and progress."

therayztv:

"A family that understands the power of PR furnished with Love more wins."

veekee_james:

"Three people commented ‘MOM’ 🥹 such a blessings."

ladymidulce:

"When you meet the right person, you know it. No one and nothing else can compare. #jp2025 ."

monnycakesandkitchen:

"We can’t wait ,I wil need like 10 tables o I dey bring plenty people from Ibadan."

officialbblessingceo:

"Make we carry am go TikTok, we move."

amaexcelfashionhouse:

"The most reasonable mother on Earth you eat the fruit of your labor in good health and abundant wealth I love you."

shiile:

"I don stream tire, I must understand their language by force, all for iysexy."

Priscilla Ojo hangs out with her boyfriend

Meanwhile, Priscilla Ojo continued to make the news as she showed off her boyfriend.

The beautiful daughter of Iyabo Ojo, who is engaged to her Tanzania boyfriend, Juma Jux (JJ), rocked a gorgeous dress as she went for an outing with him, her close pal Enioluwa, and her mother.

