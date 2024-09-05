The love story of Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her East African lover, Juma Jux, continues to hold sway online as clips of the couple arriving in Tanzania go viral

A new video of the young couple arriving in Tanzania after spending the last few days in Nigeria has left many in awe of how much Juma Jux is willing to go for Iyabo Ojo's daughter

In the trending clip, a large crowd was seen awaiting their arrival at the airport, with drummers, singers and even TV reporters

The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing over the last few days after the love story between Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux went viral.

After spending days in Nigeria with Priscilla and meeting her parents, Juma Jux has returned to his home country with his new lover.

Reactions as have trailed video of Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla as she returns to Tanzanian with her new fiance. Photo credit: @its_priscy

Clips of their arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar Es Salaam have gone viral.

Fanfare as Priscilla Ojo lands in Tanzania

Iyabo Ojo's daughter and her lover were met at the airport by a large crowd that included drummers, singers, dancers, and TV reporters.

In the trending clips, the young couple is seen dancing and partying at the airport after they are received by Juma's family and friends.

A glimpse of the convoy of cars that awaited them outside the airport, just like Iyabo Ojo's family did for Juma, has got people talking.

Watch the viral clip below:

Comments trail Priscilla's arrival in Tanzania

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Priscilla and Juma Jux's arrival in Tanzania:

@olowoone:

"It's only a sadddist and bad belle person like VDM that will not be happy for them, I am so happy 4 them."

@ireclothing:

"Whoever Amebo is God will bless you and your children for giving us back to back ,and helping us press haters neck with every update about our priscy 🙌👏. Priscilla you are blessed."

@glitznglamorbyteegold:

"Hands down! This is love! Haters hug transformer."

@i_am_kolawolemotunrayo:

"Omo...the womb that born dis lady is blessed....You finally make your mother proud..we love you prisi."

@ayoroyal3:

"Congratulations to us as a mother iru eyi Lanfe ibeji laipe❤️ haters go cry bitterly Priscilla ti roko re ooo."

@folashade.oshosanya:

"Priscilla, your joy shall be permanent in Jesus' name."

@issybabe1:

"Waoooo This Is Awesome. His family Are So Friendly. Eseun Eba Wa Toju Omo Wa oooo."

@aderonke1199:

"Na only person wey be real bad belle no go love this for Priscillia... Forever is the deal JP... Keep choking them..."

Iyabo Ojo parties with Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

