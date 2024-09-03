A video of a young lady who is alleged to be a student of the University of Benin accused of stealing her roommate's hair has gone viral

In the viral clip making the rounds online, that young lady was seen being arrested and taken away by the school's security operatives

According to the reports, the young lady has stolen a 20-inches bone straight that costs over N400k and trimmed it into an 8-inch bob hair, which she used to attend Rema's concert in Benin

A video of a young lady getting mobbed by some students before some security operatives rescued her has gone viral.

According to the reports making the rounds, the young lady was recently one of the concert-goers who attended Rema's Homecoming show in Benin, Edo state.

The story of UNIBEN lady who stole N400k just to attend Rema's concert goes viral. Photo credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

She was accused of stealing a 20-inches bone straight from one of her roommates worth N400k.

The lady in the video was also accused of trimming the hair from its original 20 inches to a Bob hairstyle of eight inches.

UNIBEN security men save concert-goer

In the trending clip, the young lady was seen getting mobbed, but the school security operatives came to her rescue, and they escorted her away.

Legit.ng recalls reporting clips from Rema's Homecoming concert in Benin and how the singer gave a young lady N2m after she climbed on stage to meet him.

Here's the viral clip of the lady who stole the 20 inches hair to attend Rema's concert below:

Reactions trail video of UNIBEN student who stole

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@_DeejustDee:

"Peer pressure won wound am, that’s a terrible thing she did. Cutting off almost 200k from one hair is crazy."

@sageXLJ:

"She was just following the footsteps of who she's going to watch."

@maneekofficial:

"What happened to helping friends in time of need. Why disgrace her because of ordinary wig? She’s human like every other person there, and she only wanted to look good for the concert."

@Quin_meenat:

"If it’s stolen from a friend, that should not cause a commotion…"

@Homiebishop:

"Normal people no cry Benin but una no go understand."

@idrisayomipo:

"Why is things like very common among that gender like that?"

@Phranky_phyish:

"Omo contentment is everything."

@sperotti___:

"So so thief thief for that place."

@Silva_ojonimi:

"Benin people like stealing o."

@BernardBugzy:

"When time do to beat camera men, make unah leave this one for me."

@_kathiiie:

"My chest is paining me. Why did would u waste 12 inches of bone straight? Are you mad?"

@IamTheIroko:

"This is hilarious."

@DeewayBoy:

"She should be arrested and jailed."

@Lirahback:

"Benin people and stealing."

Rema advising Crayon during at his listening party

Meanwhile, a video of Rema sharing some deep lessons he had learnt as a young celebrity with his colleague, Crayon, had gone viral.

In the viral clip, Rema spoke about being a celebrity at 19 and dealing with the pressure of public scrutiny of all his actions.

He also talked about some of his biggest mistakes and having to make them publicly, unlike every other 19-year-old who makes theirs privately.

Source: Legit.ng