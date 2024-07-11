A video of Nigerian international music sensation Rema sharing some deep lessons he has learnt as a young celebrity with his colleague, Crayon, has gone viral

In the viral clip, Rema spoke about being a celebrity at 19 and having to deal with the pressure that comes with the public scrutiny of all his actions

He also talked about some of his biggest mistakes and having to make them publicly, unlike every other 19-year-old who makes theirs privately

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, known as Rema, recently hosted a studio album listening party for his upcoming project.

During the listening party, Rema spoke about being thrown into the limelight at a very young age and the pressure that came with it.

Nigerian singer Rema talks about handling the pressure that comes with fame as a 19-year-old. Photo credit: @heisrema/@notjustok

Source: Instagram

He also shared the feeling of making different mistakes as a 19-year-old in public glare. Rema shared all of these details during a conversation with Crayon while on stage.

Rema explains the difference between him & others

During the conversation, the Calm Down crooner shared the significant difference between being a celebrity at 19 and a regular person.

He told Crayon to never shy away from who he is and not be scared of making mistakes. The clip has stirred emotions online as netizens hail Rema's wealth of knowledge.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions trail video of Rema and Crayon

Here are some of the comments that trailed Rema's video:

@skultot:

"This guy is smart. I didn't expect such wisdom from him at such a young age. My Edo Blooda."

@boyallalone________:

"Rema faking this accent is doing my head in."

@_chris890:

"Keep my guy crayon safe for me naim I tell solo."

@only1_cubana_moneyy:

"Dis guy is here to stay for the long haul."

@kiddo_23__:

"Rema the wannabe."

@dheecodah_:

"Facts, he stated nothin but the facts sadly.."

@nastarsmile:

"I really don’t understand this sudden cigarette smoking of a thing this boy just got into so annoying."

Rema’s new music video stirs satanic conversations

Legit.ng recalls reporting when some netizens accused Rema of being a satanic worshipper.

The allegations recently intensified after some snippets of his new EP, Ravage, went viral.

However, Rema has come out to shut down the allegations, noting that his choice of using creativity is closely related to his origin.

Source: Legit.ng