His new signee Wizzy had gotten a lady pregnant in Ibadan and ran away, which got his mother worried

Portable stated that he chose to sign the young artiste because he is hardworking and has done several jobs in the past

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has shared how his new signee, Wizzy, got a lady in Ibadan, Oyo state, pregnant and he absconded.

The Zehh Nation boss asked the mother of the young singer where he got his contact from after giving her 50 missed calls, and she stated that it was from TikTok.

In the video shared by @TeniolaYBNL on X, she noted that she wanted her son to be under him and hailed him using his alias.

The mother also said that her son's name used to be Wizzy Pizzy but as he was now with Portable, it will be Wizzy Nurudeen.

Portable laughed at Wizzy for getting a lady pregnant and acknowledged that he was hardworking and had done the job of a labourer in the past.

He also said he would give the young man's mum some money so that she would open a shop with it. However, she should should not disturb her son again.

Reactions to Portable's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on the singer below:

@samuelfinder:

"Ma fun yin lowo ke lo fi shi shop, e ma wa mo, e Ma disturb e mo, (I will give you money to put in your business and open shop, don’t look for him or disturb him again.) they won’t understand now until they hear the boy can’t come home again cause portable already paid them."

@Drizzle_leks:

"Portable na confirm Werey."

@Farmexecutive:

"If you can watch this from the beginning to the end without feeling cringe then something is fundamentally wrong with you too."

@detayomanuel:

"Madness everywhere. A child impregnated another child and ran away, you later found him with another bigger “child” and you are laughing. Lori elo? This is how you have a dysfunctional society. The family is the smallest part of a Nation. Like family like Nation."

@JackHarri_son11:

"This one just dey sign as Chelsea just pack winger put for team."

@AdegbiteTosinJ1:

"When a country has failed in its obligations. This is the result we get."

