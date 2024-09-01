A video of two lovebirds, who were coursemates in school, getting married has gone viral on social media

According to the lady, her course rep was her worst enemy back in school, but now he is her husband

Some internet users wanted to know how their relationship went from being sour to becoming sweet

A Nigerian lady, @chi_jane0914, has celebrated walking down the aisle with a man who was her course representative back in school.

@chi_jane0914 shared a loved-up video of her and her man in native outfits.

She said he was her worst enemy in school. Photo Credit: @chi_jane0914

@chi_jane0914 revealed that her husband was her worst enemy when they were students.

"My worst enemy in school turned my husband," she wrote on TikTok.

The new bride's video generated a buzz online, with people wondering how they became lovers.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to the coursemates' wedding

𝗣𝗜𝗨𝗦 said:

"From signing attendance to signing marriage certificate."

Dee 👸🦋💫 said:

"I saved my Courserep’s number with “courserep Apari.

HRM Zinachiamaka Unique said:

"Abegggg any story time?? Because how did it turn from a hate to love relationship??"

bethyoffixal said:

"This would have been Emma and Jessica with our textbook and class dues money. Jessica ota shawarma."

Goodybag001 said:

"Congratulations so na you e dey give the text book money."

Filter_girl🔌🤡 said:

"Anything wey go make me marry my course rep, I dodge am."

