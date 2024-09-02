Nigerian fast-rising talent Rema melted the hearts of many as she reconnected with his old classmates

The Mavin superstar recently held his homecoming concert in Benin, his state of origin and the city he grew up in

Videos circulating online saw him share in a brief meeting with some of his childhood friends as they recounted old times

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has continued to trend following his homecoming concert in his hometown, Benin City.

According to Legit.ng, the Mavin Records sensation captivated the southern state with an electrifying performance at his much-anticipated show.

Among the event's highlights was Rema's heartfelt reunion with his former classmates, which was captured in several videos.

One moment, in particular, garnered significant attention was the reappearance of a young girl featured in one of Rema’s most iconic throwback photos.

In a brief selfie video, the Ozeba hitmaker expressed his desire to recreate the nostalgic moment he once shared with the girl in the viral classroom picture.

Watch the video below:

Rema and classmates trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realsteventones:

"Rema is amazingly real and doesn't forget home."

sound_boiimilly:

"Make them reunite reach next level."

done_of_lagos:

"Happy new month my edo state people."

itzmjspecial:

"Di second slide na when Rema was Ramen."

_xperijay:

"Is she using a ladies filter or rema just too fine."

roddyrukkiofficially:

"I was at the back sit those Days tho."

1unknowngoddess:

“It’s so good to see you guys."

_dennoslime:

"Una nor dey see the picture see say them be close friends?? Which one be she dey form??"

vj_art_world:

"Dat recreatin na format 😂e br go recreate anyting."

victor_gram12:

"That girl fit dey form for am those days o."

matthewgodfrey48419:

"Why rema come Dey do like woman nah. Dammn. What’s this boy doing?"

toy.tesla:

"Imagine say this girl tell am that time say you’re not my type, e for no funny na o."

wesley.senpai:

Abi na this girl him sing “WHY” for?"

mac_denise_:

"Abi ba Dumebi be this?"

Adorable video of Rema and his mum

In other news, Rema warmed hearts amid preparations for his homecoming concert in Benin.

A video went viral showing the Hehehe crooner in a hearty moment with his mum during an eventful outing.

The woman was visibly happy to be around her son as they spoke sweetly to each other, not minding the surrounding activities.

