A Nigerian lady who received N2 million from ace singer, Rema, has shared her excitement on social media

The girl received the huge cash gift after she was almost thrown out of stage by the singer's bouncer on stage

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions about the girl's experience

A Nigerian lady's unexpected good luck at a show has sparked lots of reactions from netizens on social media.

The lady, who attended a show by young singer Rema, experienced a dramatic turn of events during the performance.

Lady gets N2 million from Rema Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady reacts after getting N2 million gift

The drama began when Rema's bouncer attempted to eject her from the stage, only for the singer to intervene and condemn the bouncer's action.

Rema went ahead to hug her on stage and also bless her with a whopping sum of N2 million.

Reactions as Rema gifts lady N2 million

The video shared by @gossipmillnaija garnered significant attention from Nigerians, with many eager to share their thoughts on the matter.

While some praised Rema's kind gesture, others expressed scepticism about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Regardless, the lady's excitement was visible as she celebrated her unexpected fortune during the show.

Yurgirl_gifty said:

"I love how he values and respect women he didn't allow her to be disrespected."

Sir_tigga wrote:

"But Rema fling like 2 guys comot the stage for my present. Wetin man do man."

Sir_tigga reacted:

"For guys Rema dey give only who do frame oh. Not who just randomly jump enter stage as a man u gats hustle to earn anything oh."

Swaholic said:

"Nothing man do man, man no go help everybody."

Big_esco_ said:

"Try give percent to the person that paid for your ticket."

Kamsy_ikechiukwu wrote:

"She no go use am start up bata business nah to go buy new hair to take pepper cynthia."

Soloblinkz said:

"We don’t sleep at night, we don’t sleep during the daytime. We are all fighting the same battles."

Babydeejah11 said:

"Omo we no dey sleep for this country again ni."

Tech_xi said:

"Omo. Person go show go become millionaire. People get grace no be lie."

Big_debby said:

"So nah you bouncers pick up raise like that."

Mr.atiti said:

"And you hold man for the beginning I wonder why everybody go say enjoy show una go carry jump enter stage."

Dammi_herself stated:

"Your blessings would locate you even in least expected ways."

Vickthourrr added:

"But sister you no get weight o, yesterday highlights."

Watch the video below:

Lady receives cash gifts on sign-out day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady received a ring and a substantial amount of cash during her signing-out parade.

The event caught the attention of online viewers, who watched as she calmly accepted the money one by one.

Source: Legit.ng