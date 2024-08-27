A video of the billionaire Femi Otedola and his wife Nana attending the baptismal party thrown for their daughter Cuppy trends online

The video is coming days after a clip of the billionaire heiress getting baptised and becoming a born-again went viral

However, the unique settings of the baptism party and how Cuppy was clad in a white gown have stirred mixed reactions online

Days after sharing online that she's now a born-again Christian, a video of Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, attending her baptismal party with her billionaire parents has gone viral.

The trending clip shared online from the "Baptism Party" has left many in awe and confusion.

Reactions have trailed the trending videos from CUppy's baptism party days after she gave her life to Christ. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Cuppy had a special moment in front of a pastor who declared her born-again, with her parents standing next to her as if they were giving her way for marriage.

"Na wedding?" - Netizens query Cuppy's baptism party

The attendees at the party were all seen wearing white like the celebrant Cuppy.

In the viral clip, Cuppy rocked a white gown, and the celebration's theme looked like a wedding, but it was a small, intricate affair.

Netizens couldn't help but notice the unique scenery, which stirred more questions. Many questioned the idea behind Cuppy throwing a party to celebrate her baptism.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Cuppy shared images online after she gave her life to Christ and was baptised.

Watch the viral clip below:

Fans react as Otedolas attend Cuppy's baptism

Here are some of the comments that trailed the video of the Otedolas attending Cuppy's baptism:

@xcruiszthedj:

"The setting be like wedding."

@nursenkvibes:

"This is sweet. But looks unusually."

@realjerrymusa:

"Jesus Christ, please fill her heart with everlasting joy and peace."

@nkeirunwaogbe:

"She is enjoying heaven on earth and will enjoy heaven in heaven."

@blaqdee_official:

"Omo cuppy still do party for Baptism."

@nkemoffonabo:

"This is so beautiful 😍 Welcome to the fold of God's beloved."

@_shugah:

"Welcome dear sister…hope to see you in the city where the streets are made of Gold 🌸 May the 🕊️Holy Spirit continue to direct your path."

@funnymrpeter:

"Omo dem even do after party for the baptism . Me wey dem baptise me , water full my nose , nobody send me, cold nearly finish me. Thank God for life."

DJ Cuppy replies ex-lover Ryan Taylor

Legit.ng recalls reporting when DJ Cuppy responded to some claims made by her ex-lover Ryan Taylor. In a post shared online, Taylor had revealed why he dumped Cuppy.

In response, DJ Cuppy posted a picture of herself dining at a restaurant. She humorously remarked that the only "dumping" she's involved in is dumplings.

Source: Legit.ng