Popular Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy responded to her ex-fiance Ryan Taylor's public revelation about their breakup

It would be recalled that the British boxer ignited the furry of Nigerians with his intriguing reasons

Days after that, the billionaire heiress discussed the only type of discarding she was allowed to experience

Day after Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy's ex-fiancé Ryan Taylor revealed why they broke up with her, she responded to his shade in style.

Taylor had previously disclosed that his former romantic partners were discarded due to their poor driving abilities.

Cuppy, in apparent jest to her ex-fiancé's disclosure, posted a photo of herself savouring a dumpling at a restaurant, where she joked that the only "dumping" she's receiving is from the dumpling.

naturesonwaves:

“Oyinbo pepper taste you and dumped you, you sef taste food and dump it…Baby girl eating her breakfast In different shapes and forms”

youthere1979:

“As far Am concerned DJ cuppy can never be loyal to any man, that is were the problem started “

omobolanle_ii wrote:

“Atleast she chop breakfast still get money and papa wey Dey her back! Who be your own papa?”

ririshyne:

“That’s dumpling tho."

mimie_pearla:

"Na them two Sabi. Them don breakup make them rest, move on oooo, mtwee."

chocol8quin:

"Make una Dey keep una relationship outside social media una no go hear."

theshakurglobalconcept:

"I’m not trying to be bad but if your are dating an athletic man n u that u her his girl u as far as hell or u don’t also work on your body believe me she will get dump."

zorrokorabanmkz:

Guess who got dumped, dead!!!!"

DJ Cuppy uses her heartbreak to lecture Oyinbo conference attendants

Florence Otedola spoke on the dissolution of her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor.

During a recent press conference at Wimbiz London, the music entertainer used her life experiences as a reference in the lecture she gave during the event.

Cuppy confirmed that she was engaged last year but is currently single. She continued by saying that she has tried and failed in many things, including her relationship, launching a jewellery line at the age of 20, becoming an Oxford student at 29 and almost passing with a poor result.

