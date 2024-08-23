Video of Aduke Gold’s Burial Makes Fans Teary As Pallbearers Dance With Her Remains: “Hm, Rest Easy
- A video has shown the final burial of late gospel singer Aduke Gold as the family prepares to lay her to rest
- In the clip, pallbearers wearing stripped aso oke carried her white coffin and were dancing as guests arrived the venue
- A white car was also decorated with wreath which was used to write her name “Aduke”, her picture was used as the plate number
Late gospel singer Aduke Gold is finally going to her resting place, and video of her burial has surfaced online.
In the viral clip, pallbearers were seen dancing with her white coffin. They were wearing stripped aso oke and matching caps.
A hearse has been prepared to take her coffin to her final resting place. Instead of using a black hearse, the family opted for a white one.
The hearse had a wreath on its windscreen. It was used to write her name “Aduke”. Her picture was also used close to the plate number of the hearse.
Recall that a clergy had revealed that the gospel singer died after battling cervical cancer.
After her death, her band manager opened up about her life. He claimed that she suffered a lot of abuses and kept things to herself.
Below is the post:
How fans reacted to the video
Reactions have trailed the video of Aduke Gold's burial. Here are some of the comments below:
@ basty_bt:
"Another day to remember that., Let’s live a good life , treat people right, be a part of humanity and try Dey take care of yourself first before any other things. Rip champ."
@moh__fuvkin_bad:
"And them never wan burÿ Mohbad since."
@amb.eksontemidayo:
"Indeed life is too short. SMH. Sun re ooo Aduke."
@lolaglowz:
"Oluwa oh his is heart wrenching ."
@the_realadeola1:
"Rest in peace aduke."
@lamide_harlington:
"God you're unquestionable oh! Its well...May God accept your soui."
@marufamusa:
"There's nothing in this life. Rip."
@zioncouture_accessories:
"Hmmmm!. May her soul rest in peace."
@specialhandscatering:
"May your soul find Eternal Rest in Jesus name."
Tope Alabi prays for Aduke Gold
Legit.ng had reported that an old video of gospel singer Alabi speaking about Aduke GoId and praying for her publicly was sighted online.
In the recording, Alabi said good things about her junior colleague and shared how long she had known her.
Alabi also noted that she doesn't have to post about Aduke Gold before she would know that she was loved.
