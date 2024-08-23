Fans of Big Brother Naija season 9 have picked their favourites, and Onyeka seems to be one of them

The housemates had their highly anticipated weekly pool party on Thursday night, and they all got their grooves on

Onyeka from the Chekas pair, however, seemed to have caught the eyes of many with her signature dance moves

It was a wild night at the Big Brother Naija house on Thursday, August 22, after housemates of the No Loose Guard season went all out at their weekly pool party.

The pool party is where the housemates unwind and enjoy themselves as they prepare for their weekly wager, which is a major determinant of how much food they have access to in the house.

BBN' Onyeka dances with her backside during her pool party. Credit: @itsonyekachigbo

Source: Instagram

While members of some ships were having side talks and others were eating and dancing, Onyeka was in a corner, twerking up a storm and whining about her waist. The video soon went viral on social media as her fans began praising her.

Many have also voiced their desire for her to clinch the star prize N100 Million.

Watch Onyeka whine here:

Onyeka recently trended online after Wanni reported her closeness with Shaun with Doublekay. She noted that he was uncomfortable with Shauna and Onyeka's 'friendship'.

Onyeka's backside causes drama online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@firstlady_jessy:

"She had too much fun and I love it."

@irondi_jessica:

"Onyeka the show."

@onyinye_Bee:

"Baby geh dey very demureeee but delulu people for this former bird app no fit leave her name out if their mouth."

@Bukusugirl:

"Onyeka the swimmer."

@babygyalxxxx:

"Look at how clean Onyeka is!! The material I’m working with!!"

@Indeedee_x:

"TV doesn't do justice!"

@HEREFORALLSTARS:

"She carried the entire party on her shoulders."

@AKOSUAAGYA28758:

"The hottest and finest babe."

Housemates nab Chinwe and Zion ‘getting down'

The BBNaija house was recently buzzing with excitement over the actions of the Zinwe pair, Chinwe and Zion.

The housemates nabbed the couple ‘getting down’ in the bathroom, and videos made the rounds online.

Netizens had hilarious things to say about the housemates' reactions to Zion and Chinwe in the bathroom.

Source: Legit.ng