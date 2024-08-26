Paul Psquare Gives Hints on the Gender of His Incoming Newborn: “Person Wey Dan Born”
- Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, left many on the edge of their seats after his new wife Ivy Ifeoma showed off her baby bump
- Ivy Ifeoma turned up the heat online with gothic pictures of her pregnancy she partook in a street photography
- Rudeboy, reacting to his woman's viral snapshots, spoke on the gender of their incoming baby as many weighed in
Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, spurred conversation around his new wife Ivy Ifeoma's supposed incoming newborn(s).
Rudeboy, in a social media post, talked about his incoming baby's gender.
The musician's new wife, Ivy Ifeoma, warmed up the internet over the weekend with pictures of her heavy baby bump.
Reacting to the series of gorgeous pictures of her in a deep wine-red gown, Paul Okoye discussed the gender of an unborn baby.
The Psqaure singer asked fans to guess if it was a boy or a girl.
He wrote:
"Guess boy or girl."
See his post below:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye of P-Square's ex-wife, Anita, made headlines after breaking her silence on social media.
It came shortly after her ex-inlaw, Peter shared a post about Jude stealing from them while addressing the EFCC arrest claims.
On her Instagram stories, the mum of three shared a cryptic post, accompanied by a caption that seemed to carry a heavy message.
Paul Psquare spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
olu_of_nj':
"Person wey dan born."
hisom_gymclothes:
"she is having a boy, i am 80 percent sure from her look."
Wizkid's Jada P's shows off her heavy baby bump in viral video, fans react: "Let's pray it's baby girl"
misschidel:
"She’s so fine 😍😍congratulations to them on the gender."
comedianchicken:
"Twins."
eniola___sarah:
"Congratulations to her😍😍. She fit don born like that oo."
mheenarh_:
"Congratulations babe, she fit don born like that oh."
cart_aham:
"Some girls will be like God when!! Shut up na you dey look for rich husband. Congrats king."
mhinora12:
"Make we come dey guess keh😒congrats."
Jude Okoye pained by Peter PSquare claims
Legit.ng earlier reported that Jude had shared his side of the ongoing drama between his younger brothers Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square
Peter had written a letter to Paul tackling him for constantly degrading his craft and also implicated Jude for financial misappropriation of the group's royalties.
Speaking on his side of the story, Jude said he took 40 percent share of the income while Peter and Paul shared 60 percent equally.
