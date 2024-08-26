Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, left many on the edge of their seats after his new wife Ivy Ifeoma showed off her baby bump

Ivy Ifeoma turned up the heat online with gothic pictures of her pregnancy she partook in a street photography

Rudeboy, reacting to his woman's viral snapshots, spoke on the gender of their incoming baby as many weighed in

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, spurred conversation around his new wife Ivy Ifeoma's supposed incoming newborn(s).

Rudeboy, in a social media post, talked about his incoming baby's gender.

Paul Psquare discussed his newborn's gender. Credit: @iamkingrudy, @ivyzenny

The musician's new wife, Ivy Ifeoma, warmed up the internet over the weekend with pictures of her heavy baby bump.

Reacting to the series of gorgeous pictures of her in a deep wine-red gown, Paul Okoye discussed the gender of an unborn baby.

The Psqaure singer asked fans to guess if it was a boy or a girl.

He wrote:

"Guess boy or girl."

See his post below:

Paul Psquare spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olu_of_nj':

"Person wey dan born."

hisom_gymclothes:

"she is having a boy, i am 80 percent sure from her look."

misschidel:

"She’s so fine 😍😍congratulations to them on the gender."

comedianchicken:

"Twins."

eniola___sarah:

"Congratulations to her😍😍. She fit don born like that oo."

mheenarh_:

"Congratulations babe, she fit don born like that oh."

cart_aham:

"Some girls will be like God when!! Shut up na you dey look for rich husband. Congrats king."

mhinora12:

"Make we come dey guess keh😒congrats."

Source: Legit.ng