Singer Seyi Vibez loves his late colleague Mohbad and they recorded a song Bolanle together before his death

He was on stage performing and he hailed the deceased with his famous alias Imole, which captured the hearts of many fans

It was obvious that Seyi Vibez was fighting his emotions as he continued to sing a particular verse repeatedly

Singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, proved that the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, might be dead, but he is not forgotten.

While he was on stage, he repeatedly sang in Yoruba that Oba Imole poor gan which translates to the king of light is plenty.

Mohbad is also referred to as Imole by his friends and fans. His death came as a shock to many and Seyi Vibez was one of his many colleagues who had a close relationship with him.

The duo recorded a song Bolanle together. As Seyi Vibez spoke about Imole, he looked upward and had an emotionally feeling which was observed by netizens.

Since Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, his case has caused different drama online with his family. It has also caused mixed reactions from netizens.

Watch Seyi Vibes' video below:

Fans react to Seyi Vibes' video

Check out what fans are saying about the singer's video below:

Seyi Vibez shares his family challenges

Singer Seyi Vibez went down memory lane as he remembered how his family faced hard times when he was young.

He could not bear it and had to make a decision that would later change his life's trajectory and that of his family.

Unlike some people who faced hindrances from their parents when they wanted to leave home at such an age, the singer didn't face any.

