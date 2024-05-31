Singer Seyi Vibez went down memory lane as he remembered how his family faced hard times when he was young

He could not bear it and had to make a decision that would later change his life's trajectory and that of his family

Unlike some people who faced hindrances from their parents when they wanted to leave home at such an age, the singer didn't face any

Singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, had netizens talking about him after he shared how he left home at the age of 15.

Seyi Vibez shares his days of humble beginnings. Image credit: @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

He noted that his family was not in a good place financially and he had to make the bold step that would later change his life for the better.

According to him, he was not comfortable with living in lack and times were very tough. His family did not do anything to stop him because they didn't want him to die in poverty.

He made this statement during an interview with On-Air-Personality, Oladotun Kayode, aka Do2dtun, on Cool FM.

His fans were proud of him and admitted that his decision to leave home quite early was a good one which later paved the way for his music career. Also, they praised him for making something out of the hardship of his family.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Seyi Vibes' story

Some fans of the singer have reacted to his statement about leaving home early. See some of the comments below:

@thewaleadeyemi:

"He pulled through."

@iamsammiebrown:

"Like dem see say sapa wan finish am and no money to keep am close. It is better we to go hustle outside dan sit with family."

@AfolayanTimi22:

"For those of you thinking to do the same thing, you fit suffer run come back house. Hustle smart, that's all to say."

@Ralphdegrea8:

"You keep wondering where is the parents of a 15-year-old who will leave home because he can't be cared for. Thank God for Seyi Vibez who probably made it but how about several hundreds who never."

@Omotoyobola:

"Thank God for life. It’s all testimony now."

@Ooadex:

"Thank God for life."

@Marcopolo7707:

"You can see it in his eyes."

@HHolarpizz2024:

"This guy too dey lie."

@lieu2110:

"This guy no even fresh with money way him get why sef?"

