Wizkid has shown support to his junior colleague, Seyi Vibez during his recent London show at the O2 Indigo

In the video making the rounds, Wizkid was seen on stage having a spectacular performance as he sang some of his hit songs

The clip sparked excitement in the heart of fans, who took to the comment section to react to how effortlessly Wizkid performed

Former Afrobeat superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid, has warmed the hearts of his fans with the kind of performance he staged in London.

The Grammy Award winner was at the O2 Indigo in London to support his junior colleague, Seyi Vibez who was having his concert.

Wizkid performs at Seyi Vibez's show. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@seyi_vibez

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, Wizkid was dressed in a black short and T-shirt. He had a white cap and white sneaker on.

The music star sang some of his hit songs including 'Ojuelegba' effortlessly with a strong aura and stage presence.

Fans go gaga for Wizkid

In the recording, the Essence crooner impressed his fans as they shouted for joy when he started singing.

When leaving the stage, Wizkid gave Seyi Vibez a hug.

Recall that Seyi Vibez has a lot of respect for Wizkid. He once said Wizkid prayed for his music career.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's performance

Reactions have trailed the performance staged by Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@JiddaGram:

"Bro I just dey watch Wizkid performance dey smile like mumu e just dey sweet me."

@Ikopima09:

"He has mastered the act of stage performance."

@smbstilldey:

"Omo I too respebig wiz see are he clean na too cute."

@Itzpelumi:

"Wizkid go come stage you go feel am. No be that Otehr guy."

@kinglabi_:

"Na only ballers Dey wear no 10."

@Magik_jay_:

"Popsi nor too need sing na just him style da speak nor worry."

@Bidal4Life:

"You no fit fake Steeze, it is inbuilt. If e no dey e no dey."

@XtraUgly_:

"My Idolo's on stage real aura, very demure."

Seyi Vibez meets Wizkid at club

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian international artist and his junior colleague Seyi Vibez buzzed the internet with their second meeting after a long while.

The duo's initial meeting was a sight to behold a few months ago.

In a trending video, the two music stars met in Lagos, as they hugged each other.

