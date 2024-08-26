Isaac Fayose, the brother of the ex-governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has shared his take on why cross-dresser Bobrisky got help while in prison

He noted that the controversial personality did not get help because of why he dresses but because of his impact

According to him, Bobrisky has touched lives and has social assets regardless of how he is perceived in society

Social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has credited the support cross-dresser Idris Okenye Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, got while in prison to his social assets.

Isaac Fayose speaks about Bobrisky's social assets. Image credit: @isaacfayoseoriginal_, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He stated that Bobrisky must have been a good person who comes through for others and is highly valued by his friends. Hence, they contributed N18.7m to ensure that he didn't lack while in jail.

The cross-dresser was arrested in April 2024 for abuse of the naira and was sentenced to six months in prison.

He regained his freedom on August 5 and it was observed that he looked fatter and fresher. Netizens also noted that his friends stood by him.

In his appreciation post, Bobrisky thanked several people who contributed money for him during his ordeal including actresses Tonto Dikeh, Funke Akindele, music producer Don Jazzy, and footballer Victor Osimhen.

Isaac Fayose, the brother of the ex-governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, used the opportunity to advise others to work on their relationships and build social currency.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Isaaac Fayose's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the social commentator's video below:

@ikinzliy.og_:

"I’ve lost respect for you."

@mc_comedianapple_:

"You are absolutely right sir. Keep valuable contacts. He also deserves to be shown love too."

@inumidun_:

"Bobrisky touched Don jazzy and Osimhen life?"

@king.eleniyan:

"He was a cross dresser before he gets the social asset ..he has no social asset before he became a cross dresser. He gained the social asset through cross dressing. That means they are enabling him/her."

@jeffretz:

"With all the grey hairs, You dey disappoint sir."

Source: Legit.ng