A Corona court in Ikorodu, Lagos, has approved that witnesses to the death of singer Mohbad should be issued summons to appear before the court

Some of the witnesses mentioned were Lam Larry, Naira Marley, the deceased's sister-in-law Karimot, among others

There seems to be no end yet to the case of the late Feel crooner as new information on himself and his family spring up regularly

A magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos, has authorized substituted service on key witnesses in the ongoing inquest into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Magistrate T. A. Sotobi gave the deceased's father, Joseph Aloba, permission to serve the witnesses summons through social media platforms and reputable national newspapers.

The family's legal team noted that it sought an order to grant witness summons to interested persons as witnesses who wish to share what they know about the Feel crooner's death.

The additional witnesses are Azeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley), Samson Eletu (aka Sam Larry), Karimot Ogunbayo (Mohbad’s sister-in-law), Boluwatife Adeyemo (aka Darosha), Oluwasanmi Falade (Mohbad’s lawyer), Feyisayo Ogedengbe (the nurse who treated Mohbad), and Fidelis Esanbor (the driver who drove Mohbad to the hospital).

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at age 27. Before his passing, which was a shock to the music industry, he was married to Wunmi Aloba, and they had a little son, Liam together.

Reactions trail Mohbad's death court order

Several netizens have reacted to substituted service and witness summons on Mohbad's death witnesses. See some of the comments below:

@emmanuel_onaolamipo:

"Naira Marley and Sam Larry mind don dey shake."

@getmelit101:

"Who omitted the wife's name?"

@zhee0221_____

"This is a good news and improvement. God bless the SANS working with Baba and everyone standing on the true cause of Justice."

@official_mussco:

"Iyawo Mohbad nkor? Zinoleesky nkor?"

Mohbad speaks about his father

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad faced many challenges before he passed away in 2023 and one of them was his dysfunctional family.

In an old video that recently surfaced, the Feel crooner said that his father, Joseph Aloba, was not comfortable with his music career.

According to him, his father was an unsuccessful singer and was not happy whenever he shared his songs with him.

