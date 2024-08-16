Nigerian comedian De General Joshua Sunday has shocked his online fans after he shared an epic video performance

The comedian wowed fans as he seamlessly recreated a captivating scene from one of Jackie Chan's movies

The clip has gone viral on social media and has attracted comments from netizens, who commented on his outstanding performance

Popular Nigerian comedian De General, whose real name is Joshua Sunday, has given Nigerians a nostalgic moment following a new video he shared.

The comedian recreated a scene from legendary actor Jackie Chan's old 'The Drunken Master' movie, in which he displayed his Kung Fu skills.

De General shocks fans with Kung Fu skills. Credit: @jackiechan, @iam_degeneral

Source: Instagram

Nigerians are shocked at how De General interpreted the scene as though he were there during the making.

The comic actor, who recently made a controversial comment about his relationship preference, said he was 'living his childhood dream' via the video caption.

Watch the video here:

Chan Kong-sang, known professionally as Jackie Chan, is a Hong Kong actor, director, writer, producer, martial artist, and stuntman. He is notable for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, and innovative stunts, which he typically performs himself.

His movies comprised most of our childhood, and we were always intrigued by his innovative stunts, widely interpreted as "film tricks".

De General's video spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions online:

@d_realsolz:

"Skit makers are fast upgrading and succeeding than Nollywood stars."

@wwwbangin:

"Nigerians are very talented."

@rosythrone:

"At this point Nollywood needs to take some classes from skit makers."

@prankhottiee:

"Skit makers are making more moves than nollywood."

@thaedoboy:

"Ma bro too good."

@fortune__25:

"The drunken master .. never tired of watching it over and over those days."

@big_confirmer:

"Omo, he Deserves Some Respect From Nollywood Actors."

DeGeneral builds luxury house for parents

Popular skit maker DeGeneral is currently receiving accolades from many on social media after going all out for his parents.

The humour-merchant splashed millions of naira on a new house for his parents and the expansive compound got many people talking.

DeGeneral unveiled the new house in a video with some friends, teasingly noting that his own house would be even bigger.

Source: Legit.ng