Hellen Ati has joined family, friends and fans to celebrate socialite and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest on his birthday.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest dropped his debut single, More Money, off his CP No Small album on Wednesday, April 2, to mark his special day.

Hellen Ati pens birthday message to Cubana Chiefpriest amid dispute over DNA. Credit: hellenati/cubanachiefpriest

Alongside the audio of his debut, the celebrity barman released the visuals of his song displaying the infectious energy.

Chiefpriest features rising talents BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce the creators of Ogechi hit song, on his debut single.

Hellen, who was spotted dancing at a restaurant, in a post via her Instastory penned a short message to Chiefpriest.

Screenshot of Hellen Ati's birthday message to Cubana Chiefpriest. Credit: Hellenati

Wishing the celebrity barman prosperity, good health and long life, she, however, insisted he must conduct a DNA test to confirm the paternity of the baby boy she allegedly had for him.

In her words,

"Happy birthday Pascal Okechukwu, more years, more prosperity ahead and good health, but DNA have to be done.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Hellen Ati trended over a video shedding tears as she reported Cubana Chiefpriest to the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

She urged the governor to intervene in her paternity dispute with a socialite.

Reactions as Hellen Ati celebrates Cubana Chiefpriest's birthday

Reactions as Hellen Ati celebrates Cubana Chiefpriest's birthday

luchee_u commented:

"this one pass spiritual wife."

mizattah said:

"Someone said spiritual wife Dey learn for where Helen Dey."

___olajumokeagbeke wrote:

"If you allow person Wei no like you give you belle, you go cry pass the baby."

___vonne4 said:

"This one really shameless. I don’t even think she care about that child. Looking for man."

mixxandmatchhhh wrote:

"I like her energy! This is what men with wandering 3rd leg deserve. Dragggg him to filth Helen of Troy!"

igwillomiracle said:

"I think all OS should be calling out their customers like this so we guys go get brain…… I’m very sure that CP no go ever stoop so low on anyhow OS again cos this one na anyhow OS."

kaegolicious wrote:

"This lady is the weapon fashioned against CP."

angel_igwebuike said:

"The oloshi Kenyan girl is using CP to cash out on social media. Her cousin told me that is the handwork of her baby father from to make."

clintesy wrote:

"She gather for back o, na why pascal fall."

jeneefar07 said:

"She has turned herself into a clown and for what? The poor baby doesn’t deserve this from her either!!!! Come onnnn."

Cubana Chiefpriest makes promise to wife

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Cubana Chiefpriest made a commitment to his wife on her birthday amid his saga with Hellen Ati.

The celebrity baby praised his wife, assuring her not to worry because he would always be there for her.

He shared lovely pictures of his wife and how far they had come as a couple.

