VDM Flaunts Curvy Lady as They Lodge in Rwandan Hotel, Davido Reacts: “We See Wetin U Dey Do”
- Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman buzzed the internet after he showed a curvy woman on his bed
- The internet sensation revealed that he was in Rwanda and gave a review of the hotel where they were lodged
- A video of VDM enjoying the new room spurred massive reactions online as Afroebats star Davido and others shared their observations
Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, is having a good time in Rwanda as he stylishly reveals the well-rounded lady he is with.
The internet sensation, who has been in the news recently due to his ongoing feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, shared a video showcasing the beautiful Rwandan hotel where he's staying.
In the video, Verydarkman, wearing his signature black singlet, casually mentioned that the hotel was a 4-star establishment.
Video of Chris Brown's luxury mansion surfaces, fans wowed by 3D caricature interior: "Money speaks"
However, what really caught the attention of many viewers was the sight of a heavily endowed woman lying face down on the bed in the background.
Watch the video below:
Verydarkman and mystery woman spur reactions online
Afrobeats superstar Davido and a couple of other celebrities reacted to VDM's visual post from Rwanda.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
davido:
"Perching wall and national anthem loading."
big_brave01:
"We know what u are trying to show u VDM."
realflowerboy1:
"We see wetin you do they."
realjomibov:
"Sey that Yansh get NAFDAF number. VDM Don carry yansh wey no get NAFDAF number. We’re going to cult on Monday."
egreat_owunna:
"Is that not Tonto."
jectimi_comedy:
"No be blessing CEO I see for bed so."
gbest_212":
"With beautiful nyash laying on the bed nice one don't."
ediye2.o:
"Guys calm down I don confirm am, this particular Nyash get Nyashdac Number written all over."
Video of VDM’s sitting room leaks
The social media sensation sparked another online discussion amid his ongoing feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.
A video of Verydarkman's living room surfaced online, and netizens quickly noticed changes since his conflict with the clergyman.
In the trending video, VDM's friend and an upcoming musician, Itskokopee, visited his house. Itskokopee filmed himself dancing in Verydarkman's house and captured some interesting interior angles.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
Source: Legit.ng
