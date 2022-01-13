Veteran journalist Kemi Olunloyo has joined several Nigerians who reacted to the arrest of comedian De General by NDLEA operatives

Olunloyo in an Instastory post maintained that the humour merchant must face the full wrath of the law while drumming support for the agency

The journalist’s take on the matter stirred different reactions from Nigerians in the online community

Veteran Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has made her position clear regarding the recent arrest of skit maker, De General, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the humour merchant cried out on social media after NDLEA men stormed his Lagos apartment.

Kemi Olunloyo reacts to skit maker De General's arrest. Photo: @kemiolunloyo/@ndlea_nigeria

Source: Instagram

De General had resisted the men who came to search his residence before he eventually landed in their nest over illegal possession of drugs.

In a reaction post shared on Instastory, Olunloyo maintained that the young man must be held accountable for his actions and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Kemi equally made reference to a drug case involving US music star Juice WRLD while emphasizing the need for De General to battle his demons.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions

Social media users who reacted seemed more concerned with Olunloyo describing herself as a pharmacist.

Read comments below:

ademi.deepy said:

"Aunty kemi is all the professions in Nigeria."

glitznfabz said:

"Rest Aunty... You are everything. From Evangelist to Doctor to pharmacist."

marybakes_ph_lagos said:

"From journalist to pharmacist walahurr."

montana_emirate said:

"Pharmacist Abi journalist."

h2fabricsbylaby said:

"I'm a pharmacist....I 'm a journalist....Madam abeg stay one lane."

don_tee65 said:

"How many of those politicians stealing our money have you unmasked with your yeye investigative journalism to face the law. Your work only involved around poor masses."

