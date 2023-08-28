Skit maker De General, in a trending video, opened up on his dating preference and why he doesn't date women above 24

De General said women who are over the age of 24 exert pressure on their partners on the need for marriage

He also revealed it was the reason he prefers to date girls aged 18 and dump them when they turn 24, a statement which has sparked outrage

Popular skit maker and content creator Joshua Sunday, better known as De General, is making headlines after he made public his reason for dating girls between 18 and 24.

In a video that has since gone viral, De General linked his preference to his desire for a less pressured experience when it comes to dating.

De General's dating preference had people comparing him with Seyi. Credit: @iam_degeneral

He added that women above 24 tend to pressure their partners to consider marriage, which might not align with his current life goals.

De General also said ladies between 18 and 24 are more relaxed as they are focused more on enjoying the casual dating experience rather than seeking commitment.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions as De General shares his dating preference

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens claimed he was among those voting for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Seyi; see them below:

kenepisode1:

"Very big foooooool.. ones they have small change (money) they start doing silly things.. He is obviously looking for naive girls he can manipulate.. #anuofia."

ab_phill:

"He is obviously looking for young and naive girls to manipulate."

bishy.opeyemi:

"It’s not funny, just as your skits are not also."

wendy_adamma:

"No worry e go reach your daughter turn soon."

mo_chael:

"Now I understand why he carries his brain in his luggage. The emptiness is real."

obiokoko:

"Unnecessary, childish and low IQ post. If not for skit, many of these guys heads empty. The way the lips be na so him just Dey use am bla bla anyhow. PHILIP wey no SHARP. ,"

gagaflicks:

"These are the people voting for Seyi"

