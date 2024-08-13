Never shared before, details about Burna Boy and his family were revealed by the singer's sister, Ronami, during a recent interview

During the conversation, Ronami shared how she used to be Burna Boy's assistant despite having a master's degree

Ronami talked about her having to carry her brother's boxer clothes and doing things that many would relatively never expect to be something she does for him

Fashion designer and music executive Ronami Ogulu was recently on Culture Custodian, where she spoke about her brother, Burna Boy, their mum and the Ogulu family in general.

During the chat with Culture Custodian, Ronami opened up about how she had always been involved in Burna Boy's brand and the music business.

Burna Boy's sister Ronami shares her experience working with the singer as his PA. Photo credit: @r0nami/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

She also shared how she helped build the Spaceship brand and its fashion collection. While speaking with Mayowa Idowu, she made some revelations about Burna Boy and why he is as successful as he is as an artist.

One highlight of the conversation was when she talked about working for her older brother as his assistant and some things he had to do for him.

"I was a glorified PA" - Ronami shared

The young fashion designer shared how she had to be Burna Boy's glorified PA by helping carry his clothes when he went to shows and even folding his boxer shorts.

Ronami revealed that she was doing all of this despite holding a master's degree—not just any type of degree, but one that was awarded with distinction.

Watch the viral interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Ronami's comments

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Ronami's interview:

@iamtoroonto:

"Na!!! burna no fit go down for this music thing at all forget."

@Shawnifee:

"She speaks so well. Lady with class! Runs in the Ogulu family."

@ajayiyout:

"Saying Burna can’t afford to pay her isn’t a flex."

@Z2Htv:

"I want to believe she’s not a GenZ because GenZ don’t think like her."

@Bigsamyyyy:

"I just love this lady, she exudes class."

@realestherchuks:

"Burna Boy is not just an artist or an international brand but he is also family oriented... Much Respect for that!"

@olatundeh_:

"Burna Boy is blessed to have really educated and goal oriented people around him."

@KevinNwoke:

"Wife material 1000 yards don come talk wetin Steff no do!"

@lummy_of_ekiti:

"His family is his management. He can never doubt loyalty from them."

