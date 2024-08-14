Big Brother Naija housemate Victoria discussed her dating life with fellow housemates Fairme Davido and Zion

Zion had asked Victoria of the Shatoria pair if she had ever dated a white man, and she responded in the affirmative

According to her, she once dated a white guy who was way older than her and also told Zion the reason she was with the man

Victoria is beginning to open up about herself to some of her fellow housemates, compared to how she was in the previous weeks of the game.

The other half of the Shatoria pair, Victora, was seen talking with Fairme David and Zion in the garden some hours ago.

"It was all about the benefits" - Victoria

Housemate Zion asked Victoria if she had ever been with a white guy and how the relationship was. She responded by narrating how she once dated a white man who was way older than her.

Victoria maintained she did not have the best time in the relationship, as she was only with the man for the benefits.

However, they parted ways when oit was time for him to relocate to Hungary, Europe.

Victoria spurs reactions on the net

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@Mabel00407476:

"Las las everybody na olosho."

@IlebayeWabadimo:

"She does have a personality of a gold digger shem. That is why she has been ogling Ozee, once a gold digger, always a gold digger."

@Bisping_Chad:

"Mk dis gal no talk again abeg. Now I know y she’s always quiet."

@BkBouncy:

"Chaiii. They will drag you ooo vicky."

@Nitasandy2:

"All along she was pretending to be an innocent girl."

@PintoFX_:

"Explains why Shaun is like that. Girl is a gold digger."

@mimzthelma:

"Vicky talk your talk baby

Zion confesses to engaging in 'bedroom Activity'

Zion and his partner Chinwe sparked conversations online after other housemates caught them spending time together in the bathroom.

While Zion was having a conversation with his fellow housemate, Fairme David, he mentioned that he already had intercourse with his girlfriend.

According to him, holding off has not been easy, and they have engaged in such activity a couple of times.

Source: Legit.ng