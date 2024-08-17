Business mogul Obi Cubana has shared a sad tale of how his wife Ebele was down with a strange ailment

While the doctors told him that his wife would not die, they noted that she would not be able to walk again

This got to him emotionally and he cried bitterly, however, the worst part of the issue was his friends spreading false tales about him

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has narrated how his wife gave birth to his son and developed a strange ailment.

Obi Cubana speaks about how friends spoilt his name when his wife Ebele was sick. Image credit: obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

This destabilised him as the doctors in the South African hospital said his wife Ebele would not be able to give birth or walk again. Obi made this revelation during an interview with presenter Chude Jideonwo.

He became very emotional and cried that night but his wife was unfazed by the news. She was positive about her situation and told her husband not to bother himself about the doctor's report.

While he was going through this challenge, some of his friends peddled rumours against him that he used his wife for money ritual. This saddened him.

In 2021, the business mogul became a media sensation after he buried his mother in Anambra. It was a lavish ceremony that had the creme de la creme in attendance. He noted that the event made his more known to netizens and became a regular topic of discussion.

Watch Obi Cubana's video below:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's video

Several netizens have reacted to Obi Cubana's interview. See some of the comments below:

@positivebondship:

"If everyone decides to walk around with their scars (life experiences), I wonder how everyone will look on the road. Thank GOD for HIS MERCY."

@chukwaslevi:

"People don't look like what they have been through."

@odichieseby:

"Normally, we should be more cautious of family and friends than our enemies."

@sen_tegarrr:

"Sadly it's always friends saying those things."

@zikoraa:

"Behind every successful person is a story no one knows about except they are willing to talk to the world to learn from it."

@monexhairs:

"Thank God o. Giving birth is a whole sacrifice. No be child’s play."

@damilolateniolablog:

"Most times people judge others based on their victories, all because they didn't witness their struggles. @obi_cubana listening to you is an inspiration, despite the struggles you're still standing Sir."

Obi Cubana admires wife's dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana was known to display open affection with his wife Eby.

This time, he posted a video of himself and his wife gushing over each other as he admired her gold flowery dress.

He noted that it's been a while he checked her out, and he can't wait to go on a date with her; his actions made netizens blush.

