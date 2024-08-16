Nigerian music executive, Paulo Okoye has stated that Burna Boy is the richest Nigerian artist as he shared his earning

The businessman was a guest on media personality, Daddy Freeze's podcast where he spoke about the music industry in Nigeria

According to him, Burna Boy does not show off, and he has the smallest unit of people working for him

Popular Music executive, Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo has named the richest Nigerian artist while he was granting an interview on a podcast.

The businessman, who was called out by Verydarkman, was a guest on media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze's podcast.

According to him, the Grammy Award winner earned at least between $80 or $70 million in 2023 alone. He added that the music act does not have a large unit of people working for him.

Okoye explained that Burna Boy has his mother, his sister, his mother's brother and a few people working for him. He also added that the 'Last Last' crooner is not one to boost about his earning.

Paulo Okoye says Rema overprices himself

In the recording, Iyabo Ojo's lover also spoke about Rema. He opined that the young singer overprices himself.

He further explained that Rema was the one of the most sought after young artist with a good reputation abroad.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Paul Okoye said. Here are some of the comments below:

@shakar_el:

"Burna Way. It is clear to see na see the toys in his garage alone lol."

@dreofem:

"4 & 3 years ago 2020 & 2021 na Covid era o.. I’m just think which shows held around the world."

@emmailo:

"And Burna is really good mehn!"

@history__clinton:

"I be wizkid FC but I believe 100%."

@iam__jaypee1111:

"I know say burna boy bad , not much people around him , davido self bad no cap , all his crew are rich and happy , that’s the most important thing, wiz is also on another level , they are all making money and enjoying the good life , they can all afford anything money can buy , who is richer we don’t care as long they are all making money and happy."

@officialmeri_madeinheaven:

"From his shows you will even know you no need make dem tell you."

@ronkeeroy5:

"What about Atlanta record collecting majority of Burna's earnings?"

@femishoemuzik:

"Oga paulo you lie, 100million is highly impossible sir."

Burna Boy set up football academy

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian music star trended online after a series of videos showed off his football academy.

Netizens were taken aback by the development, given that he had never spoken about it before.

More details revealed that the sports organisation is accepting talented players between the ages of 4-21 at various locations in the country.

