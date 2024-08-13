Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s sister, Ronami Ogulu, recently spoke on what it means to be on their team

In a recent interview, the young lady likened Burna Boy and their mother, Bose Ogulu’s temperament

Ronami added that practically every one of their team members is a little crazy and it works for them

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy’s sister, Ronami, recently shared interesting information about the singer and their mother, Bose Ogulu.

During a recent interview, Ronami, who is the Chief Operations Officer of Spaceship Collective, noted that her brother and their mother are alike in temperament.

Explaining further, Ronami said that with them, it’s either hot or cold and no in-between, which makes them some of the nicest people a person can meet.

She said:

“I feel like my mum and my brother have the same temperament which is really cold or really hot. The flip side of that is that they’re the nicest people in the family. Damini will walk into a room and greet every single person, I’m not like that.”

We are all a bit crazy on the team - Ronami

Also in the viral video, Ronami said that everybody on their team brings something to the table and it works because they are all a little bit crazy and it reflects on the kinds of people they hire for jobs.

In her words:

“Everybody brings something to the table and it works. I think it also works because we are all a bit crazy so it works out and it even shows in the people we hire. All our bands this tour have been putting out BTS content and I spent like one day going through everyone’s content and I’m like God is actually hilarious because every single person on this team is not okay, everybody is knocked.”

In another video snippet from the interview, Ronami gave Burna Boy his flowers concerning his intentionality when compiling his music. She said:

“The music is my biggest factor and I always say this to him, nobody can put an album together as well as him. The thought he puts into every single transition musically, how the songs transition into each other, if he’s doing a skit, there’s an intention behind it. Sometimes I’m listening and I’m like ‘why is this skit here?’ There’s a skit on I Told ‘Em, for the life of me I couldn’t understand it.”

Netizens react to Burna’s sister’s interview

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens on what Ronami had to say about Burna Boy, their mother Bose Ogulu and their team. Read some of them below:

Kween_esther:

“She sounds like her mum even in mannerism 😍.”

Mr_abara:

“I like this family business... She looks and sounds like her mum, by the way.”

Biiggbattygyal:

“I’m like that as well, I feel things as such intensity that I’m either in a really good mood or in a really bad one,either overreacting or not reacting at all… there’s no in between.”

Ice.llook:

“Totally understand.”

olu_herodotus:

“God is not hilarious Aunty what kind of blasphemy is this?”

Passy_goldie:

“This is so me.”

s_scott__:

“Love all his intro 😂.”

Ikukunkemakonam:

“This is what we call moral support which is one of the best support anyone can get.. Burna Boy is very lucky to have come from the type of family he came from.. A family that loves him more than he loves himself.. Meanwhile Jude the Senior brother of Peter and Paul single handedly made sure he k-illed that name Psquare.”

paydaeytoyourheart':

“Cho Cho Cho. The fact that you think you know this music more than everyone says it all about you. Sister Ronami, have you ever copped a 2baba album? How about SDC 😏? Fireboy, Psquare, Omah Lay, these are all kings in the game as far as album arrangement is concerned.”

