Burna Boy has issued congratulatory messages to Davido, Olamide, and Ayra Starr, among others, who made it to the 2024 Grammy nomination list

The I Told Them star, in a tweet via his X account, described it as an honour for him and his colleagues to be nominated

Burna Boy's tweet has, however, stirred reactions from netizens as many refused to believe it indeed emanated from him

Nigerian Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu 'Burna Boy' has caused a buzz on social media with his congratulatory message to African artists who made it to the 2024 Grammy nomination list.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, Olamide, and Ayra Starr were among the African artists who made it to the Grammy list.

Burna Boy, who earned four nominations, also expressed gratitude to the organisers of the Grammy in his congratulatory post, which was shared via his X, formerly Twitter handle.

The tweet read:

"Once more, my deepest gratitude to the Grammy academy for this incredible honor. A HUGE congrats to the talented African artists who were nominated alongside me. The true win lies in sharing these moments with you all at my shows and expressing it through my music. @recordingacad #ITOLDTHEM."

Netizens react to Burna Boy's congratulatory message to colleagues

Burna Boy's congratulatory message surprised Nigerians, who dropped different comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; see them below:

bloc_boi_1:

"Em wan coordinate on time make em pride no spoil show for am."

xojeme:

"You go just know say no be Burna write this one."

don_d_pounds:

"He congratulates the New Cats na their first nominations e no easy that's why him congratulate...Make Dem dey respect Odogwu if not all this category no go enter Grammy ooooo."

soloblinkz:

"Lol, we know Burna doesn’t handle his Twitter."

i.shol.a:

"They no need tell me say no be Burna tweet ham."

helamuzik:

"Burna like everyone but if you start to misbehave e go put you in your place once."

klinton_of_ph:

"Burn no fit type this kind thing abeg we all know, only reading this I dey hear e mama voice."

Reminisce celebrates Olamide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Olamide broke his silence following his first Grammy Awards nomination.

This was after Reminisce took to his Instagram page to celebrate the singer.

Olamide is now the first Nigerian rapper to make it to the Grammy Awards nomination list.

