Amid the feud rocking her husband's family Ivy Zenny, Paul Okoye's new wife, has stirred reactions online with her recent comments

The brand influencer opened up about one of her biggest insecurities and how it limited her over the years

Ivy Zenny also shared how she overcame the fears of insecurity and has come to fall in love with it and now sees it as a strength

Newly wedded wife Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy Ivy Zenny, recently shared a thing or two about her insecurities and how they used to weigh heavily on her self-esteem.

The lifestyle influencer shared on her social media handles how having a big forehead was painful for her when she was younger.

Lifestyle influencer Paul PSquare's wife Ivy Zenny opens up about her insecurity amid the feud rocking her husband family. Photo credit: @ivy_zenny/@judeengees

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old celebrity has landed many sponsorship deals and ambassadorship partnerships with top-tier hair accessories companies nationwide.

"I'm now a wig influencer" - Ivy Zenny

Zenny's comment came amid the recent issues rocking her husband's family and their music business.

She began dating Paul Okoye in 2022 following his divorce from his ex-wife, Anita, and the couple has been on a rollercoaster of love.

Ivy Zenny is also becoming famous, with half a million followers on Instagram and over thirty thousand followers on her business page. Below is an excerpt of Zenny's comment:

“I can’t believe there was a time in my life I was insecure about my forehead. Now I’m a wig influencer, I can see that it’s literally perfect. Enough room for installs without the glue having to touch my hairline(I mean, except for the sides, but…)."

See Ivy Zenny's post below:

Reactions trail Ivy's comment about her insecurities

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:

@soma__chi:

"Didn’t even notice the forehead."

@_footwears_and_more:

"Wen u marry small rat 🐀 like ur daughter age mate . Na wetin ur eye 👁️ go Dey see. Important matters Dey on ground for family na wig and forehead small hanty Dey talk about."

@blackgirlmagic153:

"What exactly do you want her to say? How is it her business?"

@footwears:

"Serious matter dey ground see what this is talking about. But sha if she inserts herself now na still people like you go blame her. Imagine calling her a small rat unprovoked. Using your business page to spew hate. Heal."

@chikaudoji:

"Anybody insulting this girl for avoiding the issue between her husband and his brother, my question is what exactly is she supposed to do?!!! Call them for a meeting?!!"

@Chimateetone:

"Stop bashing this gurl this is very little she can contribute to this matter. A matter she wasn't even there when it started??? You're very unintelligent!!!!"

@kelvin.oguns:

"Dear Single Ladies, don’t give up! Your husband might still be married. Be patient."

Paul Okoye appreciates his ex-wife Anita

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita Okoye made an interesting spectacle online during the Mother's Day celebration.

The PSquare member, who has a good relationship with the mother of his children, made a special post for her on the eventful day.

Anita, in response to the heartwarming message, made known her feelings as the post made headlines.

Source: Legit.ng