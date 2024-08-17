“Ur Insecurity Is There for a Purpose”: Paul PSquare’s Wife, Ivy Talks About Having a Big Forehead
- Amid the feud rocking her husband's family Ivy Zenny, Paul Okoye's new wife, has stirred reactions online with her recent comments
- The brand influencer opened up about one of her biggest insecurities and how it limited her over the years
- Ivy Zenny also shared how she overcame the fears of insecurity and has come to fall in love with it and now sees it as a strength
Newly wedded wife Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy Ivy Zenny, recently shared a thing or two about her insecurities and how they used to weigh heavily on her self-esteem.
The lifestyle influencer shared on her social media handles how having a big forehead was painful for her when she was younger.
The 24-year-old celebrity has landed many sponsorship deals and ambassadorship partnerships with top-tier hair accessories companies nationwide.
"I'm now a wig influencer" - Ivy Zenny
Zenny's comment came amid the recent issues rocking her husband's family and their music business.
She began dating Paul Okoye in 2022 following his divorce from his ex-wife, Anita, and the couple has been on a rollercoaster of love.
Ivy Zenny is also becoming famous, with half a million followers on Instagram and over thirty thousand followers on her business page. Below is an excerpt of Zenny's comment:
“I can’t believe there was a time in my life I was insecure about my forehead. Now I’m a wig influencer, I can see that it’s literally perfect. Enough room for installs without the glue having to touch my hairline(I mean, except for the sides, but…)."
See Ivy Zenny's post below:
Reactions trail Ivy's comment about her insecurities
Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:
@soma__chi:
"Didn’t even notice the forehead."
@_footwears_and_more:
"Wen u marry small rat 🐀 like ur daughter age mate . Na wetin ur eye 👁️ go Dey see. Important matters Dey on ground for family na wig and forehead small hanty Dey talk about."
@blackgirlmagic153:
"What exactly do you want her to say? How is it her business?"
@footwears:
"Serious matter dey ground see what this is talking about. But sha if she inserts herself now na still people like you go blame her. Imagine calling her a small rat unprovoked. Using your business page to spew hate. Heal."
@chikaudoji:
"Anybody insulting this girl for avoiding the issue between her husband and his brother, my question is what exactly is she supposed to do?!!! Call them for a meeting?!!"
@Chimateetone:
"Stop bashing this gurl this is very little she can contribute to this matter. A matter she wasn't even there when it started??? You're very unintelligent!!!!"
@kelvin.oguns:
"Dear Single Ladies, don’t give up! Your husband might still be married. Be patient."
Paul Okoye appreciates his ex-wife Anita
Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita Okoye made an interesting spectacle online during the Mother's Day celebration.
The PSquare member, who has a good relationship with the mother of his children, made a special post for her on the eventful day.
Anita, in response to the heartwarming message, made known her feelings as the post made headlines.
