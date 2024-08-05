Nigerian celebrity crossdresser Bobrisky has been the man of the moment as clips of his release from jail rented the air across social media

After nearly six months in prison, the Nigerian social media personality has finally regained his freedom, and some of his friends came all out to support him

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebrity names who were outside the Kirikiri prison to welcome him back into society

Controversial social media personality, crossdresser and brand influencer Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was recently released from jail after nearly six months behind bars.

The crossdresser is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who was behind indicted for committing crimes and were thrown in jail.

Amid Bobrisky's recent release from jail, Legit.ng has compiled a list of four celebrities who went to Kirikiri to receive the crossdresser. Photo credit: @ceoluminee/@moyolawalofficial/@bobrisky222

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the crossdresser was arrested in March and was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud and the abuse of the country's legal tender.

The crossdresser was sentenced to six months in jail without the option to pay any fine. After five months and some days Bob is finally out and back on the street of Lagos.

However, a particular group of friends have stood by him all through his ordeal and were there to receive him after he was released at Kirikiri correctional centre.

Legit.ng in this article has compiled a list of Bob's friends who were there to receive him after he regained his freedom.

1. Eniola Ajao spent the who day with Bobrisky:

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Eniola Ajao was one of the faces who have been seen with Bobrisky all day since he was released.

Clips of the actress picking the controversial crossdresser up at the gate of Kirikiri in a Toyota SUV has been all over social media.

Legit.ng recalls that Bobrisky was arrested after he attended Eniola Ajao's movie premiere, Ajakaju.

It was clips from the movie premiere where Bob was seen throwing spraying money that got him into the bad books of the EFCC.

2. Moyo Lawal is Bobrisky's new best friend:

Curvy Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal was another celebrity who has come out to show Bobrisky maximum support.

Clips of her joining Eniola Ajao and Lady Golfer to pick Bobrisky up at Kiri Kiri have gone viral.

In the viral clip, Bobrisky was seen thanking Moyo for coming through for her when she least expected.

Moyo Lawal has been a huge fan and friend of Bobrisky for years. Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of the actress and Bob from some months ago when they both attended an event together.

3. Lady Golfer flew in from Dubai to receive Bob:

Another social media personality who went all out to support the crossdresser was Blessing Edet Osom, aka Lady Golfer.

She flew into Nigeria from Dubai to be there for the crossdresser as he finally regained his freedom.

According to reports, Lady Golfer had to first go to Abuja to settle some business deals and then return to Lagos the same day to welcome Bobrisky back into society.

4. CEO Luminee joins Bobrisky's welcome back party:

Another famous social media personality who joined the celebrities mentioned above to welcome Bob back from prison was fashion designer CEO Luminee.

The celebrity fashion designer joined Bobrisky and the other celebrities on a boat cruise around Lagos to celebrate the crossdresser's release from jail.

In a post on her page, Luminee bragged about Bob's looks, noting that he doesn't look like someone who was incarcerated.

VeryDarkMan speaks on Bob's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), finally broke his silence on Bobrisky's arrest by the EFCC.

The social media critic advised him against making calls to people he is connected to, as this could complicate his case.

VDM also hinted he would submit a petition to the EFCC on money laundering against Bobrisky.

Source: Legit.ng