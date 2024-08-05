James Brown Reacts to Senior Colleague Bobrisky’s Release: “Some Parts of Heaven Are Rejoicing”
- Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has waded in the buzz surrounding his senior colleague Bobrisky’s return from prison
- Legit.ng reported that there was massive celebration on the internet following the release of the self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos from Kirikiri
- The skit maker, in a shot clip shared on social media, took a hot swipe at Bob as he shared his hopes for him amid his comeback
Nigerian crossdresser James Chukwueze Obialor has reacted to the release of his senior colleague Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju best known as Bobrisky.
Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months in prison for misusing naira notes, made headlines over his release on August 5.
James Brown, known to be at loggerheads with his senior rival, took to his Instagram story to talk about the buzz surrounding Bob’s comeback.
The skit maker tagged the self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos as a “red queen” and noted that some parts of heaven rejoiced.
He went on to share his optimism about Bob returning as a reformed person without being involved in any more dramas.
In his words:
“Hi, darlings, good morning. Congrats to us and all the community of silvers. It is called silver not... Your red queen, your dark queen, has come out. Yes. Some parts of heaven are rejoicing, while the other are... Let’s pray they come back in peace. I know there are some people he wants to take revenge on, but yeah.”
Meanwhile, Nigerian crossdresser James Brown spoke about his colleague in the industry, Bobrisky, being faded and gone.
In a video that made the rounds on social media, the socialite noted that he was now in charge because Bobrisky's time had passed.
Jubilation as Nigerians raise N1.8m for protester who spoke about 13-year-old programmer son’s needs
The clip soon went viral on social media and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens.
Bobrisky’s friend flies from Dubai to receive him
Amid the reports that Bob would soon be released, a lady went viral online after a video showed her in flight reportedly arriving in Lagos.
A little survey by Legit.ng revealed that the woman identified as Blessing Edet Osom lives in Dubai.
In her caption, Blessing Edet disclosed that she was coming to Lagos to pick up Bobrisky on Monday, August 5th.
