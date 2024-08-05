Breaking: Controversial Crossdresser Bobrisky Has Finally Been Released From Kirikiri Prison
- Videos of controversial Nigerian crossdresser after he was recently released from jail have gone viral
- Trending videos of the crossdresser being received by her colleagues, Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal and Eniola Ajao, after she was released from jail have gone viral
- In the trending clips, Bobrisky spoke about her release from jail and what her experience in jail had been
Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye has gone viral online after clips of him leaving Kirikiri prison has gone viral.
In the trending clips, the crossdresser was seen wearing makeup already, even though he had just been released from jail.
In the viral clip, Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao was seen with the crossdresser as he officially left Kirikiri prison after nearly six months behind bars.
Legit.ng recalls reporting when it was confirmed the day Bobrisky was to be released from prison and why it was shifted forward.
It revealed that Bobrisky's prison sentence was miscalculated at first, which was why it earlier stated that he would be released in September.
Bobrisky was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission earlier in the year and was charged to court for abusing the naira at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere, Ajakaju.
See the trending clips below:
Netizens react to Bobnrisky's release
Here are some of the comments that trailed Bobrisky's release:
@floragold_98:
"Abeg wetin do she sorry him hand."
@shotonwa_samson_b:
"This one go prison like this?"
@kadebanjo:
"Awesome going to prison ode. U didn't go to any prison."
@princesnanahawau:
"We the residents of lagos won't be homeless again our mummy is back."
@_nma.xx:
"E don do makeup asap?????"
@anosike_emmanuel_c:
"Looking Good. Vacation not prison."
@tessyedoba:
Bobrisky's friend flies from Dubai to Lagos to receive him from prison, video trends: "Come out bigger"
"Person go hide out in disguise as efcc told the she male too ..una dey rejoice so u guy's really thought bob was in prison... Dey play ooo."
@accessoriesbybeam:
"Lagosians are not motherless again."
VeryDarkMan speaks on Bob's arrest
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), finally broke his silence on Bobrisky's arrest by the EFCC.
The social media critic advised him against making calls to people he is connected to, as this could complicate his case.
VDM also hinted he would submit a petition to the EFCC on money laundering against Bobrisky.
