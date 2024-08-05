Videos of controversial Nigerian crossdresser after he was recently released from jail have gone viral

Trending videos of the crossdresser being received by her colleagues, Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal and Eniola Ajao, after she was released from jail have gone viral

In the trending clips, Bobrisky spoke about her release from jail and what her experience in jail had been

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye has gone viral online after clips of him leaving Kirikiri prison has gone viral.

In the trending clips, the crossdresser was seen wearing makeup already, even though he had just been released from jail.

Videos of Bobrisky as he finally leaves Kirikiri after months in jail go viral. Photo credit: @officialefcc/@olorisupergirl

In the viral clip, Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao was seen with the crossdresser as he officially left Kirikiri prison after nearly six months behind bars.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when it was confirmed the day Bobrisky was to be released from prison and why it was shifted forward.

It revealed that Bobrisky's prison sentence was miscalculated at first, which was why it earlier stated that he would be released in September.

Bobrisky was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission earlier in the year and was charged to court for abusing the naira at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere, Ajakaju.

See the trending clips below:

Netizens react to Bobnrisky's release

Here are some of the comments that trailed Bobrisky's release:

@floragold_98:

"Abeg wetin do she sorry him hand."

@shotonwa_samson_b:

"This one go prison like this?"

@kadebanjo:

"Awesome going to prison ode. U didn't go to any prison."

@princesnanahawau:

"We the residents of lagos won't be homeless again our mummy is back."

@_nma.xx:

"E don do makeup asap?????"

@anosike_emmanuel_c:

"Looking Good. Vacation not prison."

@tessyedoba:

"Person go hide out in disguise as efcc told the she male too ..una dey rejoice so u guy's really thought bob was in prison... Dey play ooo."

@accessoriesbybeam:

"Lagosians are not motherless again."

