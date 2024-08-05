Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has bounced back in the social scene only hours after his release from jail

Shortly after the public figure regained his freedom, a release party was hosted to celebrate him

Celebrities were spotted partying with Bobrisky on a boat cruise as they danced to his freedom, and the videos got fans talking

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye ‘Bobrisky’ is back in the news after he was spotted partying only hours after his release from jail.

Recall that the socialite was away in jail for three months after he pleaded guilty to naira mutilation following his EFCC arrest.

Celebs storm Bobrisky's release party.

Shortly after Bob regained his freedom, a release party was organised to celebrate him and it took place on the same day he left his jail cell.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram by @goldmynetv and spotted by Legit.ng, Bobrisky was surrounded by some of his celebrity friends who partied with him on the boat cruise.

Nollywood actresses Eniola Ojo and Moyo Lawal were spotted on the boat cruise as well as socialite Lady Golfer. See videos of the moment they arrived at the dock for the party below:

See a video of Bobrisky calling himself an ex-convict while enjoying his release party with friends below:

See video of Moyo Lawal whining her backside against Bobrisky’s body:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky’s release party

Bobrisky’s release party drew a series of mixed feelings on social media. While some fans noted that they had missed the Mummy of Lagos, others called him Mummy of Kiri Kiri. Read some of their comments below:

Oyiza22:

“U can’t see any sensible person here.”

ade_rhonke1:

“Na una they complain say una miss bob o😂😂now them release am,una still they complain 😂.”

Lanimastyleng:

“His head is now bigger.... Welcome back o mummy kirikiri.”

Official_val09:

“I miss her cooking l can't wait 😍.”

stellabibi:

“Mummy is back 💃💃💃.”

queen__aboobae:

“Mummy of Lagos 😍.”

________olanrewaju:

“Ex convict party 😂.”

franklinnn001_:

“Celebrate her return???Una no get sense?”

Diamond_foods_and_drinks:

“I'm happy she's not broken. Cause that's what the enemies want.”

Mzz_folarin:

“Abi nah Norway Prison she go ?”

officialajummy:

“Bobby to risky.”

Daresanmi:

“Remember he is a he not she, so stop shaking your back at his face😮.”

Akinimself:

“Until bob impregnate this one 😂.”

Elijaholadosu_:

“I’m sure her preeq go dey stand as the the lady in front dey shake yansh😂.”

Thebig__jamal:

“see full man 😂with person babe.”

Bobrisky’s friend flies from Dubai to receive him

Amid the reports that Bob would soon be released, a lady went viral online after a video showed her in flight reportedly arriving in Lagos.

A little survey by Legit.ng revealed that the woman identified as Blessing Edet Osom lives in Dubai.

In her caption, Blessing Edet disclosed that she was coming to Lagos to pick up Bobrisky on Monday, August 5th.

Source: Legit.ng