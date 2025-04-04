Petitioners remain resolute: Constituents from Kogi Central say INEC's validation of 208,132 signatures confirms public rejection of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The electoral body insists the recall process was handled according to legal guidelines, denying any bias or irregularities

Experts argue Nigeria's constitutional and logistical challenges make the recall of lawmakers nearly impossible to achieve

Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) halting the recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, constituents from Kogi Central have vowed not to back down.

They argued that INEC’s validation of 208,132 signatures—43.86% of the registered voters—was sufficient proof that the district has lost confidence in her.

Natasha's camp hails INEC

In a statement signed by Salihu Habib on behalf of the petitioners, the group expressed gratitude to INEC for confirming the authenticity of a significant portion of the signatures, even though they initially submitted more than the required 50% plus one.

“Apparently, INEC canceled not less than 35,000 signatures at the administrative stage.

"We will liaise with INEC within the full ambits of the Constitution and regulations to demand for transparency in the handling of our petition," the statement read.

Petitioners speaks on 'non-nongotiable mission on Natasha's recall

The petitioners described their effort to recall Akpoti-Uduaghan as a non-negotiable mission rooted in her alleged misconduct and divisive rhetoric, Guardian reported.

“We will no longer indulge someone who will do and say anything just to remain politically relevant,” the petitioners stated.

“We will pursue all lawful and constitutional means to ensure our voices are heard and respected. After God, power belongs to the people.”

INEC explains rejection, denies partisanship

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, INEC Chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, clarified the reasons behind the rejection of the recall petition.

He noted that while INEC did receive the petition, it was returned for administrative correction—not discarded, Vanguard reported.

“The representatives of the petitioners did not include their address as required in our regulations and guidelines. We merely asked them to supply the address. There was no hanky-panky in what we did. INEC is not partisan," he said.

INEC confirmed that 208,132 out of the submitted signatures were valid but fell short of the 237,278 required threshold—leaving a gap of 29,146.

Natasha accuses Akpabio of Harassment, defends helicopter visit

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, currently serving a six-month suspension from the Senate, celebrated the outcome of the halted recall on her social media.

“On God, it’s victory for the people of Nigeria. One battle down, two more to go. INEC Nigeria, you did well,” she wrote on Facebook.

In a fresh twist, the lawmaker reaffirmed her claim that Senate President Godswill Akpabio sexually harassed her, saying she would release evidence at the appropriate time.

“At the right time and the right space, I will present the evidence that I have,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also addressed criticism over her recent visit to constituents by helicopter, explaining that her husband suggested the move due to security concerns and roadblocks.

“We broke no law. The people gathered in my compound, and the road was built by me—not a government facility,” she said.

Legal experts' position on recall of Natasha

Legal and political experts say the recall of lawmakers in Nigeria is nearly unachievable due to constitutional and administrative hurdles.

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, cited the unreliable voter register and lack of sincerity among political actors as key reasons.

“There is no authentic voter register to rely on. The issue of ghost voters is still a major challenge in Nigeria,” Mamora said.

Hon. Bernard Mikko, a former federal lawmaker, also pointed to the complex process, including the requirement for over 50% of voter signatures, as a near-impossible feat.

“If a recall ever happens, it would have to come from the political elite themselves—not the people,” he stated.

“How do you expect entire voters in senatorial districts to line up for a headcount to recall just a single lawmaker?”

Natasha mentions next action against Senate president

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central has reaffirmed her commitment to pursuing justice over what she described as sexual harassment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The lingering dispute between both lawmakers escalated following a disagreement over Senate seat arrangements, leading to Natasha’s six-month suspension for alleged misconduct.

