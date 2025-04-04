A Nigerian lady has gone back memory lane to remember how Nollywood actress, Omotala Jalade Ekehinde helped her in 2015

The lady said Omotala visited her school in 2015, and she was one of the students who benefited from her philanthropic spirit

According to the lady, Omotola paid for her WAEC and NECO examination fees because at that time, her guardians lacked the money to pay

A Nigerian lady has publicly extended her appreciation to Omotola Jalade Ekehinde for what she did for her in 2015.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, noting that the Nollywood actress visited her school when she was in secondary school.

Priscilla Ajayi says she benefited from Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde in 2015 as the actress paid for her WAEC and NECO fees. Photo credit: TikTok/@priscilla.ajayi and Instagram/realomosexy.

According to Priscilla Ajayi, she was about to sit for her West African School Certificate Examination, but she did not have money for registration.

Priscilla noted that she was lucky that Omotala Jalade visited her school and helped register her for the examination.

Priscilla said:

"In 2015, Dr Omotola Jalade Ekeinde visited my school, Government Secondary School, Lugbe-Abuja, and generously paid the WAEC fees for some students. At that time, I had not yet paid my WAEC fee, and I was uncertain about my future because my guardian was unable to assist me financially."

Priscilla said she had heard what the actress was doing for others, and she decided to follow her to the principal's office, where she tabled her case.

Priscilla Ajayi said Omotola Jalade was in her school in Abuja where she paid her WAEC and NECO fees. Photo credit: TikTok/@priscilla.ajayi and Instagram/realomosexy.

Her words:

"However, when I heard about your kind gesture, I gathered the courage to follow you into the principal’s office and explain my situation. To my surprise and joy, my name was taken down, and thanks to you, I was able to write both my WAEC and NECO exams. Words cannot fully express how much this meant to me. Your generosity gave me an opportunity I thought I had lost, and it shaped my path moving forward. I have carried this gratitude in my heart ever since, and I want you to know that your act of kindness made a lasting impact on my life."

@DAMIE|WIG STYLIST IN LAGOS said:

"In Lagos, waec is free in state government schools."

@didifiasco said:

"May God always show up for her when she needs him in Jesus name!"

@Atarodo said:

"I love grateful people. God bless you."

@Ndidinma said:

"This hall looks like my church TCN Yaba. BTW, you look pretty. "

@rich_auntyyy said:

"Awww, love you for mentioning this. May God bless her."

