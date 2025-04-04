Lege Miami has responded to a viral video of Verydarkman calling him out over his videos with President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman had criticised Lege Miami for not making use of his closeness to Seyi Tinubu to support others

Lege Miami, in a new video, shared his proof while claiming he submitted 500 CVs on behalf of the youths to the federal government through Seyi Tinubu

Nollywood actor and matchmaker Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, has responded to Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, following a recent video of the social media critic berating him over his videos with President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi.

Recall that VDM, while reacting to videos of Lege and Seyi at events, asked the actor to instead share clips of where he and the president's son were discussing with technocrats and industrialists on how to move the country forward.

VDM also advised Lege to make good use of his closeness to Seyi to the advantage of others.

According to the critic, it would be sad if, after President Tinubu's tenure, Lege did not have anything tangible to show for how he had helped others despite being close to Seyi.

Lege Miami replies VDM with proof

The matchmaker disclosed he has been working with Seyi on how to help the youths in the country in a video.

Lege revealed he had submitted 500 curriculum vitae last year to the federal government through the president's son.

He also disclosed that there have been empowerment programmes to support the youth.

"I collect 500 CV from the youth last year which I summit to federal government through seyi Tinubu," he said in the video.

As proof, Lege included a clip of some youths appreciating Seyi Tinubu.

Lege also seemingly threw subtle shades at VDM as he asked when he would be returning to the country.

Sharing the video on his page, Lege Miami wrote in the caption:

"To proof you wrong my lovely brother @verydarkblackman."

Below is the video of Lege Miami replying to VDM with proof:

Reactions as Lege Miami replies VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Lege Miami's video. Read the comments below:

syrup_paapi said:

"Just listen to this guy… 500 cv in a country that has over 100 million youths… are we supposed to hand you trophy for this."

xxii_xxvii wrote:

"300 empowerment abi kini wii."

its.kemzy_ said:

"Believe lege at your own risk."

nogoodadvise_ commented:

"500 CV and we nor hear am ? How you take collect the CVs?"

amuludun_spaco said:

"Oya make those people come drop evidence say dem don start work first since we dey go through evidence."

iam__higherman reacted:

"Why must it be through you and Seyi Tinubu, why can’t people just get job without knowing anyone, let people apply for jobs en get it on merit, 70% of times those with poor background graduate with the best grades but because they have no connections no means to get a job."

iamizu_frank101 wrote:

"You collect 500 CVS from youths so how many come get work among them."

