Verydarkman has finally reacted to crossdresser Bobrisky's recent arrest by the anti-graft body, the EFCC

The social media critic urged Bobrisky not to make any calls as it would only complicate his case

VDM also hinted at submitting a petition on money laundering against the crossdresser, which has stirred reactions

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted, finally breaking his silence on Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky's arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that Bobrisky was reportedly arrested by the anti-graft body over the abuse of the naira at a movie premiere.

VDM set to submit a petition against Bobrisky on money laundering. Credit: @verydarkblackman @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman speaks on Bobrisky's arrest

The social media critic, who recently vowed to become a crossdresser if Bobrisky was not arrested, advised him against making calls to people he is connected to as it could make his case complicated.

VDM also hinted he would submit a petition to the EFCC on money laundering against Bobrisky.

"No make any call or na this one go drown you, anyone connected to Bobrisky wouldn't dare make a call to him. I wan see where your connection reach, I wan no your connection. He was arrested for a simple thing. I suspect money laudry, another petition will still be filed," he said in the video.

Watch the video of Verydarkman speaking on Bobrisky's arrest below:

Reactions as VDM speaks on Bobrisky's arrest

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Verydarkman's video. Read them below:

Chainitator:

"This matter go long sha."

BusyBrity:

"Bobrisky in EFCC (Female Section) cell right now."

IamPresh90:

"This guy is smart. Una just no like am."

YoungsonMatt:

"Bob don dey learn already, so calm down for now..."

Homiebishop:

"Bobrisky will learn and all his fellow gay apologists will also learn the hard way."

TNT_sean0:

"Its not because of you bob was arrested, no come here dey form Wetin u no be. I don’t like bob but this could happen to anyone."

Verydarkman sends message to Tonto Dikeh, others

In another report via Legit.ng, Verydarkman sparked reactions with his message to Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, Yhemo Lee, and Daddy Freeze hours after his release.

The online critic noted that all the people he called out were part of the decadence destroying young Nigerians' lives.

He also said that he would ensure they all learned the hard way if they didn't stop being evil.

Source: Legit.ng