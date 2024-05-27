Days after tying the knot, Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the PSquare recently visited Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, taking along with him his new wife, Ivy Ifeoma

During the visit, Gov Otti congratulated Paul Okoye and Ivy on their marriage and wished them fulfilling joy and happiness

The singer also shared his thoughts about Alex Otti's performance since assuming office, as he commended him for his people-centered governance

Nigerian singer and dancer Paul Okoye of the PSquare, better known as King Rudy, recently trended online after clips of his traditional marriage to his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma Iboko, emerged online.

Days after the traditional wedding, a video of the Nigerian singer visiting the Governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, has gone viral.

A clip of Paul Okoye and his new wife Ivy visiting Alex Otti days after their wedding trends. Photo credit: @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

During the visit, Paul Okoye introduced his new bride to Alex Otti and explained why he decided to pick a wife from the Governor's state.

Otti receives King Rudy and his wife

During the visit, the state governor prayed for the new couple and wished them a joyful and fulfilling marriage.

Also, during the visit, Paul Okoye took time to hail the Governor's performance and commended him for his people-oriented approach to governance.

Paul Okoye has been a huge supporter of Alex Otti and was very vocal about supporting him, Peter Obi, and the Labour Party during the 2023 elections.

However, what stood out most during the visit was Paul's twin brother Peter Okoye's absence throughout the traditional ceremony and his visit to Alex Otti's office.

See the trending clip of Paul and Ivy Ifeoma visiting Alex Otti:

Netizens react to Paul's visit to Otti's office

See some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@plusbeauty74:

"Congrats to you both but dear Ivy please learn sitting etiquette."

@kelvin_evergreen1:

"Where is his brother PETER?"

@iamdbull:

"Every wise man knows the best lady to marry are the ones below 25. Kudos to Paul."

@efresh694:

"Non of his family members followed him to marry his new wife."

@ogolinma:

"But he wasn’t carrying the ex wife to places, he didn’t even have time for her.. now he is pretending to be a good man."

@prettyracheal_daniel:

"Will this marriage stop him from cheating again? Just asking oo."

@splen_didmhiz:

"I hope he doesn’t start seeing her differently now that he has paid her dowry."

@prisca_ngene:

"Dem never born that woman wey go make me leave my marriage because of cheatingThese 2k generation ma dem be the hot cake for married men now. Congratulations to Ivy and Paul."

@kelvin.oguns:

"Dear Single Ladies, don’t give up! Your husband might still be married. Be patient."

@tomiherbalempire:

"Congratulations to the lastest couple if you like be h@ting on the girl at least she's married."

Paul Okoye appreciates his ex-wife Anita

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita Okoye made an interesting spectacle online during the Mother's Day celebration.

The PSquare singer, who has a good relationship with the mother of his children, made a special post for her on the eventful day.

Anita, in response to the heartwarming message, made known her feelings as the post made headlines.

Source: Legit.ng